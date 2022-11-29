Heartland Lutheran girls relying on junior class

Graduating four seniors from last year’s team, most people would expect a drop off from the Heartland Lutheran girls basketball team.

Coach Brad Bills said that may not be the case.

“The kids seem like they’re picking things up pretty well,” Bills said. “Our emphasis this year is on defense, transition and boards. That’s what I’m stressing, and they’ve been doing a good job with that.”

The Red Hornets have just one senior this year but four juniors who are expected to be heavy contributors including the lone returning starter, Brielle Saddler.

“She is really doing a nice job of leading by example and helping kids know where to go and what to do and being encouraging,” Bills said. “She’s going to be our go-to player, but the thing I like is she’s not going to be our only player. I think we’ve got a fairly balanced team as far as scoring and who’s going to do what.

Bills said senior guard Kelsey Essex has improved her ball handling and passing, while other perimeter player junior Taylor Lemburg has a good all-around game and will shoot from deep.

Down low, Heartland Lutheran features junior Carly Niemoth who Bills said does a nice job of creating her own show and set the school record for blocks in a season last year. The other forward spot is occupied by sophomore Emary Rhoades who Bills said has elevated her game.

Bills also had high remarks for freshman Chloe Keasling.

“She can play anywhere,” Bills said. “Down low for us or out on the perimeter. She’s going to play wherever we need her to play. She’s very smart and understands the game. She may evolve into one of our go-to players this year.”

With so many underclassmen ready to contribute, Bills said he’s looking forward to the future of the program.

“The thing I like about this year, those juniors all got minutes on varsity and at times, started a number of games because of injuries,” Bills said. “I expect Kelsey and the other three juniors to step up and be ready to go. It’s not going to be anything new to them. They’ve experienced it, so I’m hoping we can get them going this year.”

The team will have a few days to keep working on it before they travel to take on Humphrey St. Francis, who was Class D-2 runner-up last season.

“I just tell them that we’ve got to be able to pick up the speed of our game,” Bills said. “Defensively, transition and boards. If we don’t pick that up, we’re going to be in trouble. We’ve got a good schedule to start with. They’re not the only ones that can move quickly.

“With St. Francis, if you don’t slow them down and if you can’t control their pressure, it’s going to be a long night. The kids understand that. They know these are the things we have to know. They’ve been working on it in practice, dealing with pressure defense and being under control and taking care of the ball on offense. They’ve been doing a good job working with that.”