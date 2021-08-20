Heartland Lutheran has experience coming back in 2021

Heartland Lutheran will rely on its experience during the 2021 volleyball season.

The Red Hornets return four starters, along with three other players who saw significant playing time during last year’s 7-19 season.

HL coach Connie Hiegel said it’s nice to have players back who have varsity experience, especially since the Red Hornets have only 12 players out.

“That’s good because hopefully they won’t have the jitters and nerves. They won’t be confused about what’s going on and how it works,” Hiegel said. “They can just play the game and not worry about where they are going to be play. Hopefully they can just go out there this year and play with confidence.”

Seniors Maggie Bexten and Brynn Saddler return the most experience for Heartland Lutheran. The two have been starters since they were freshmen. Saddler is a returning setter who dished out 139 assists, while Bexten returns as a hitter who had 61 kills and 90 digs.

The other two seniors are Abigail Niemeier and Kathleen Spiehs. Hiegel said she’s been pleased with what she’s seen from those players so far.