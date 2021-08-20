Heartland Lutheran has experience coming back in 2021

Heartland Lutheran will rely on its experience during the 2021 volleyball season.
The Red Hornets return four starters, along with three other players who saw significant playing time during last year’s 7-19 season.
HL coach Connie Hiegel said it’s nice to have players back who have varsity experience, especially since the Red Hornets have only 12 players out.
“That’s good because hopefully they won’t have the jitters and nerves. They won’t be confused about what’s going on and how it works,” Hiegel said. “They can just play the game and not worry about where they are going to be play. Hopefully they can just go out there this year and play with confidence.”
Seniors Maggie Bexten and Brynn Saddler return the most experience for Heartland Lutheran. The two have been starters since they were freshmen. Saddler is a returning setter who dished out 139 assists, while Bexten returns as a hitter who had 61 kills and 90 digs.
The other two seniors are Abigail Niemeier and Kathleen Spiehs. Hiegel said she’s been pleased with what she’s seen from those players so far.
“The four seniors have done a nice job in being leaders for us and have been positive,” Hiegel said. “Brynn has nice hands so if we can get a good pass to her, she should be able to get the ball where it needs to go. Maggie is an asset as an all-around player with great hustle, while Abigail brings her enthusiasm and leadership onto the court and Kathleen will be a helpful middle and right side for us this season.
Junior Kiki Nyanok also saw some action as did sophomores Carly Niemoth and Hanna Weaver.
“Kiki is a strong athlete who has shown wonderful improvement in her skills,” Hiegel said. “We’ll probably use Hanna as a setter. She’ll help us in running a 6-2 offense with Brynn. And Carly should help us up front in the middle position. Those young players should be great assets in supporting roles throughout the season.”
One of the things that will help the Red Hornets is a strong start just to help with confidence, mostly because they have only two home games this season. Heartland Lutheran hosts a triangular with Silver Lake and Harvard on Aug. 31 and host a double triangular with Nebraska Christian, St. Edward and Palmer on Sept. 2.
“That’s going to be huge especially since we have two home games,” she said. “We’ll be on the road a lot this year with probably with a limited fanbase.
“We just need to stay positive with our abilities, even when things aren’t going our way and we’ll need to make sure our serve and serve receive is strong so we can set up our offense. I am hopeful we have a strong season.”
The Red Hornets open their season at the Kenesaw triangular Aug. 26.