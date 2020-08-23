Heartland Lutheran hopes personal mottos lead to team success

Heartland Lutheran does have a team motto, but the players also gave themselves personal mottos for this upcoming season.

Red Hornet coach Connie Heigel said there’s a reason she lets the players do that.

“I want kids to strive for and think about what they can bring to the team, something they can work on and be inspired to do,” she said. “One of the players used Everest as a theme because she wants to go to new heights in hitting and blocking. They’ve done a great job in living with the words that they chose.”

While the personal motto has seemed to work, the team motto Heigel came up with was “being bold” because she doesn’t want the Red Hornets to be afraid of anything this season, especially with COVID-19 going around.

“I chose that because I want the players to be bold and play fearless and overcome anything that’s coming our way,” she said. “We’ll need to play fearless this season. We can’t live in fear of the COVID-19 stuff or the protocols and we can’t play with fear.”

The Red Hornets return three seniors off of last year’s 11-18 season in Maddie Graham, Paige Peterson and Daisy Larson.