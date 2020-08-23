Heartland Lutheran hopes personal mottos lead to team success

Heartland Lutheran does have a team motto, but the players also gave themselves personal mottos for this upcoming season.
Red Hornet coach Connie Heigel said there’s a reason she lets the players do that.
“I want kids to strive for and think about what they can bring to the team, something they can work on and be inspired to do,” she said. “One of the players used Everest as a theme because she wants to go to new heights in hitting and blocking. They’ve done a great job in living with the words that they chose.”
While the personal motto has seemed to work, the team motto Heigel came up with was “being bold” because she doesn’t want the Red Hornets to be afraid of anything this season, especially with COVID-19 going around.
“I chose that because I want the players to be bold and play fearless and overcome anything that’s coming our way,” she said. “We’ll need to play fearless this season. We can’t live in fear of the COVID-19 stuff or the protocols and we can’t play with fear.”
The Red Hornets return three seniors off of last year’s 11-18 season in Maddie Graham, Paige Peterson and Daisy Larson.
“They’re leaders in their own way,” Heigel said. “They are a little quiet in their own way and I’m still looking for people who can step up and run the team.”
Graham, who chose Everest as her theme, is one of three returning starters for Heartland Lutheran as are Maggie Bexten and Brynn Saddler. Graham had 80 kills, while Bexten chipped in 71 kills and 257 digs. Saddler will be the setter this year as she finished with 126 assists last year.
“Maggie and Brynn are continuing to show improvement in their skills and volleyball play,” Heigel said. “They were both strong servers for us as well. Maddie had some hand issues last year, but that shouldn’t be an issue at all so we will be looking to her a lot more. She’s been a good senior leader for us as well.
“Brynn, who chose leadership as her word as she is a setter, has been looking good at setter. She has nice hands.”
Abigail Niemeier is another player that saw some playing time. Kiki Nyanok, Claire Peterson and Kathleen Spiehs along with freshmen Carly Niemoth, Hannah Weaver and Taylor Lemburg are players that Heigel expects to see some playing time.
“Kiki is a player that should get better and better as the year goes on,” Heigel said. “We have some young freshmen who have potential to do good things for us.”
Heigel said serving needs to be a strength for Heartland Lutheran but she feels serve receive needs to improve if the Red Hornets are going to be successful this season.
“We’ll need to get better in our serve receive,” Heigel said. “That’s probably our biggest struggle right now. But I feel we always have potential for improvement in all areas. But I think our serving is a strength because we do have some strong servers. It needs to be because we’re not going to be tall.”
The Red Hornets host Kenesaw and Spalding Academy in their home triangular Thursday at Heartland Lutheran.