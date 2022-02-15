Heartland Lutheran’s season ends in loss to Ansley-Litchfield

MERNA — Heartland Lutheran’s season came to an end in the Class D-2, Subdistrict 7 Tournament Tuesday.

The Red Hornets fell behind 26-13 and never could get going in a 65-32 loss to Ansley-Litchfield.

Kaylee Rohde led the Spartans with 29 points, while Katherine Paitz added 16 and Carli Bailey chipped in 13.

“Ansley-Litchfield has some nice players,” HL coach Brad Bill said. “They got the ball up the court quick. They move the ball well. They play a nice team game.

“We competed hard and the kids never gave up. Once again, we had good looks but the shots just wouldn’t fall.

Brielle Saddler led the Red Hornets with 11 points, while Brynn Saddler added nine.

Maggie Bexten and Abigail Neimeier did not because of either illnesses or injuries.

Despite finishing 6-14 on the season, Bills said he enjoyed coaching the Red Hornets and four seniors in Bexten, Neimeier, Saddler and Kathleen Spiehs are going to be missed.

“The last third of the year was tough because of the injuries and sickness but the girls kept playing and our seniors did a great job being leaders for us. We’re going to miss them,” Bills said.