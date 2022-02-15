 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heartland Lutheran’s season ends in loss to Ansley-Litchfield
Heartland Lutheran's season ends in loss to Ansley-Litchfield

MERNA — Heartland Lutheran’s season came to an end in the Class D-2, Subdistrict 7 Tournament Tuesday.

The Red Hornets fell behind 26-13 and never could get going in a 65-32 loss to Ansley-Litchfield.

Kaylee Rohde led the Spartans with 29 points, while Katherine Paitz added 16 and Carli Bailey chipped in 13.

“Ansley-Litchfield has some nice players,” HL coach Brad Bill said. “They got the ball up the court quick. They move the ball well. They play a nice team game.

“We competed hard and the kids never gave up. Once again, we had good looks but the shots just wouldn’t fall.

Brielle Saddler led the Red Hornets with 11 points, while Brynn Saddler added nine.

Maggie Bexten and Abigail Neimeier did not because of either illnesses or injuries.

Despite finishing 6-14 on the season, Bills said he enjoyed coaching the Red Hornets and four seniors in Bexten, Neimeier, Saddler and Kathleen Spiehs are going to be missed.

“The last third of the year was tough because of the injuries and sickness but the girls kept playing and our seniors did a great job being leaders for us. We’re going to miss them,” Bills said.

Ansley-Litchfield 65, Heartland Lutheran 32

Heartland Lutheran (6-14) 6 7 8 11—32

Ansley-Litchfield (9-14) 15 11 25 14—65

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Taylor Lemburg 5, Hanna Weaver 3, Brielle Saddler 11, Kelsey Essex 4, Brynn Saddler 9.

ANLSEY-LITCHFIELD—Katherine Paitz 16, Klarissa Dowdy 1, Kaylee Rohde 29, Carli Bailey 13, Faith Heapy 1, Kerry Ryan 5.

