Heartland Lutheran working on physicality with young players

Going from a state playoff team to a winless season in two years, Heartland Lutheran is looking to climb back to the mountain top again.

To do so, they’ll have to rely on some newcomers.

Ten out of the 17 players for the Red Hornets are freshmen so naturally, there’s been a lot of implementing over the preseason camp.

Heartland Lutheran will be challenged right out of the gate when Sterling, who went 8-0 last regular season and made the playoffs, comes to town.

“It’s a good opportunity for us,” Heartland Lutheran head coach Brent Penny said. “We’ve had a really good camp. We’re coming along pretty well, and we’ll find out against a pretty good team which is what you want. You want to play the best and kind of see where you stack up. The first four games of our schedule are kind of like that. We know it’s going to be tough but it’s going to be a good barometer for us.”

Heartland Lutheran has a few veterans to rely on during the challenging stretch in Aiden Baker, running back/linebacker Talor Hauser and defensive back Josh Nikodym.

“Aiden’s a transfer over here from Senior High, so that’s been a real help,” Penny said. “Talor and Josh have kind of seen the best of the best two years ago when we were a state playoff team and the worst of the worst when we went 0-8 last year. They’ve seen a little bit of everything, and they’re doing a nice job of bringing these freshmen along. They’re great leaders.”

Penny, who is in his third season as head coach, said the freshmen are athletic and have a lot of versatility. Hauser agreed with that statement and said the newcomers want to prove they’ve got what it takes.

“We got a lot of young guys out here compared to last year where most of our team was made up of seniors and juniors,” Hauser said. “We have a lot of athletic talent and a lot of people who want to be here and put in the work and effort.”

Penny said their ability to play different positions helps them be able to step in when there are injuries. Penny also said Heartland Lutheran needs to work on its physicality which is why they’ve been working on tackling bags and shedding single and double team blocks in practice.

Hauser said he’s always trying to set the standard on the team.

“A really good example of that is conditioning,” Hauser said. “Always go hard and don’t slack off. If you want to improve, you’ve got to put in the work.”

In its first four games, Heartland Lutheran sees Stuart, who made the playoffs last year, come to town in addition to Sterling. They then travel to play Brady and Parkview Christian, who was a six-man quarterfinalist last season.

Nonetheless, Penny said playoffs are the goal for his team, and they’ll use the lessons they learn in the regular season the best they can.

“I think every team at the start of the season wants to make the playoffs,” Penny said. “That’s our goal. We understand we’re going to have to come a long way in a short amount of time to get there. We can do it. I feel really good about that but these first four games will tell us a lot.

“However they turn out, we’re going to take those lessons, how we handle adversity, what we go through and how we apply that as the season goes on, will tell me quite a bit.”

Last year’s Heartland Lutheran team only had 10 guys, and they battled injuries throughout, leaving them with little depth for several games. Penny said it was a hard lesson learned, and they’ll use it to their advantage this season.

“Some of these guys who have been there, I think they’ve learned a lot,” Penny said. “They understand what we did last year didn’t work, and we have to change things. It was an eye opener and obviously they don’t want to go through that again, so it’s been a pretty good motivator.”