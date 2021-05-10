Henry Kosmicki's hole-in-one leads Islanders to Grand Island Cup victory

Henry Kosmicki had never made a hole-in-one in his life.

That is, until the Grand Island Cup tournament Monday at Riverside Golf Course.

The Grand Island Senior High junior sank a hole-in-one on the par-3 14th hole. That helped Grand Island Senior High claimed the cup for the first time since 2017.

“That was very exciting, especially since it was my first one,” he said.

Golfing in groups of three, whoever won each hole was awarded five points. Second place earned three points and third got one. If the top two are tied, first and second each were awarded four points with third getting one. If there’s a tie for second, the last two were both rewarded two points while the first got five. Each golfer received three points if they all shot the same score on a hole.

Kosmicki was the high scorer as he won the event with a 75. If the cup was scored like a normal tournament he would have had the lowest score with a 72.

The Islanders claimed the cup with 390, while GICC was second with a 309 and Northwest took third with a 273.

Kosmicki said he was a little surprised to get a hole-in-one as he didn’t see where the ball landed.