High School Volleyball Roundup

AURORA 3, HOLDREGE 0
At Aurora
Holdrege (1-5) 13 10 13
Aurora (4-5) 25 25 25
AURORA LEADERS—Kills: Jaylee Schster 12, Kassidy Hudson 10; Set assists: Kasey Schuster 15, Raina Cattau 11; Aces: K. Schuster 7, Cassidy Knust 4; Digs: Knust 15, Emily Ericson 7.
N. CHRISTIAN 3, N. LUTHERAN 0
At Waco
Neb. Christian (5-0) 25 25 25
Neb. Lutheran (0-4) 14 9 16
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN LEADERS—Kills: Molly Griess 7; Blocks: Griess 4; Set assists: Ali Bruning 28; Aces: Bruning 5.
WOOD RIVER 3, CENTRAL CITY 0
At Central City
Wood River (2-2) 25 25 25
Central City (0-4) 20 23 19
CETNRAL CITY LEADERS: Digs: Jade Erickson 21; Kills: Fallon Wells 3; Aces: Wells 3; Blocks: Wells 2; Set assists: Graci McGinnis 6.105(
RAVENNA TRIANGULAR
St. Paul 25 25
Ravenna 13 16
ST. PAUL LEADERS—Kills: Teegan Hansel 9, Josie Jakubowski 6, Jenna Jakubowski 6; Set assists: Olivia Poppert 22; Blocks: Poppert 4, Hansel 3; Digs: Paige Lukasiiewicz 10, Jo. Jakubowski 6, Camryn Morgan 6.
Arcadia-Loup City 14 11
St. Paul (7-0) 25 25
ST. PAUL LEADERS—Kills: Ebby Elstereier 7, Ashlyn Lukasiewicz 6, Josie Jakubowski 5; Set assists: Olivia Poppert 22; Blocks: Poppert 4, Teegan Hansel 3; Aces: Noel Roan 3; Digs: Roan 10, Paige Lukasiewicz 7; Camryn Morgan 6.
Junior Varsity
At Hastings
Grand Island 25 25
Hastings 9 20
GRAND ISLAND SENIOR HIGH LEADERS—Kills: Alaina Probasco 8, Rylie Huff 6, Nya Kor 4; Set assists: Claire Kely 18; Digs: Katie Wemhoff 8, Jaylen Hansen 6, Probasco 6; Blocks: Kor 2.
Prep Scores
Alliance def. Chadron, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20
Archbishop Bergan def. Arlington, 25-13, 25-20, 25-11
Aurora def. Holdrege, 25-13, 25-10, 25-13
Bertrand def. Amherst, 25-18, 12-25, 25-19, 25-23
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Cross County, 25-20, 25-13, 25-17
CWC def. St. Mary’s, 25-13, 25-11, 25-9
Centennial def. Sandy Creek, 25-7, 25-16, 25-15
Columbus Scotus def. Wayne, 25-17, 8-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-10
Crofton def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 17-25, 25-18, 25-23
Elmwood-Murdock def. Falls City, 26-24, 21-25, 29-27
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Diller-Odell, 22-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23
Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 26-24, 25-15, 25-20
Fullerton def. High Plains Community, 25-13, 25-11, 25-19
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Adams Central, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20
Hastings def. Grand Island, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19
Heartland Lutheran def. Elba, 25-15, 25-14, 25-13
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 3-0
Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-19, 25-12, 24-26, 25-15
Kearney Catholic def. South Loup, 27-25, 25-14, 25-17
Lawrence-Nelson def. Friend, 25-8, 25-11, 25-7
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 26-28, 25-12, 25-15
Lincoln North Star def. Columbus, 25-17, 18-25, 25-16, 25-17
Lutheran High Northeast def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16
Nebraska Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-14, 25-9, 25-16
North Platte def. Gering, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14
Omaha Christian Academy def. Omaha Nation, 25-14, 25-10, 25-6
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20
Pleasanton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-15, 25-16, 25-9
Ponca def. Randolph, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17
Raymond Central def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-14, 25-22
Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17
Wahoo def. Platteview, 25-22, 25-8, 25-14
Waverly def. Blair, 25-10, 25-13, 25-16
West Point-Beemer def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17
Wynot def. Winside, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20
Yutan def. Weeping Water, 25-16, 25-13, 25-22
Brady Triangular
Brady def. Sandhills Valley, 22-25, 25-11, 25-17
Paxton def. Brady, 25-18, 25-11
Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-23, 25-22
Cambridge Triangular
Cambridge def. Dundy County-Stratton, 26-24, 25-12
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Cambridge, 25-16, 25-23
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-17, 25-17
Creek Valley Triangular
Arthur County def. Morrill, 17-25, 25-21, 26-24
Morrill def. Creek Valley, 26-24, 25-16
Franklin Triangular
Elm Creek def. Franklin, 29-27, 25-18
Elm Creek def. Southern Valley, 25-13, 25-23
Franklin def. Southern Valley, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18
Giltner Triangular
Exeter/Milligan def. Giltner, 25-15, 25-17
Humphrey St. Francis Triangular
Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 25-18, 25-19
Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Edward, 25-6, 25-7
Johnson County Central Triangular
Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 25-21, 25-23
Freeman def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-21
Wilber-Clatonia def. Johnson County Central, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24
Kenesaw Triangular
Kenesaw def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-11, 25-10
Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-12, 25-17
Superior def. Kenesaw, 25-18, 25-16
Madison Triangular
Wakefield def. Spalding Academy, 25-7, 25-12
Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular
Loomis def. Arapahoe, 25-10, 25-17
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 25-14, 25-15
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-15
Mead Triangular
Mead def. Conestoga, 25-10, 25-23
Mead def. Palmyra, 21-25, 25-18, 25-13
Ravenna Triangular
Ravenna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-13, 25-19
St. Paul def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-14, 25-11
St. Paul def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-16
Red Cloud Triangular
Beloit, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 21-25, 25-15, 25-13
Republic County, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-19
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Triangular
Axtell def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20
Overton def. Axtell, 30-28, 25-19
Overton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-13, 25-14
Tekamah-Herman Triangular
Tekamah-Herman def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18
Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-12
Wallace Triangular
Hitchcock County def. Wallace, 25-14, 19-25, 25-11
Perkins County def. Wallace, 25-13, 18-25, 25-13
West Holt Triangular
O’Neill def. West Holt, 25-16, 25-8
Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular
Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-11, 25-10
