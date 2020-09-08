 Skip to main content
High School Volleyball Roundup
High School Volleyball Roundup

110919_Broken Bow_celebrate_AB
Independent file photo

AURORA 3, HOLDREGE 0

At Aurora

Holdrege (1-5) 13 10 13

Aurora (4-5) 25 25 25

AURORA LEADERS—Kills: Jaylee Schster 12, Kassidy Hudson 10; Set assists: Kasey Schuster 15, Raina Cattau 11; Aces: K. Schuster 7, Cassidy Knust 4; Digs: Knust 15, Emily Ericson 7.

N. CHRISTIAN 3, N. LUTHERAN 0

At Waco

Neb. Christian (5-0) 25 25 25

Neb. Lutheran (0-4) 14 9 16

NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN LEADERS—Kills: Molly Griess 7; Blocks: Griess 4; Set assists: Ali Bruning 28; Aces: Bruning 5.

WOOD RIVER 3, CENTRAL CITY 0

At Central City

Wood River (2-2) 25 25 25

Central City (0-4) 20 23 19

CETNRAL CITY LEADERS: Digs: Jade Erickson 21; Kills: Fallon Wells 3; Aces: Wells 3; Blocks: Wells 2; Set assists: Graci McGinnis 6.105(

RAVENNA TRIANGULAR

St. Paul 25 25

Ravenna 13 16

ST. PAUL LEADERS—Kills: Teegan Hansel 9, Josie Jakubowski 6, Jenna Jakubowski 6; Set assists: Olivia Poppert 22; Blocks: Poppert 4, Hansel 3; Digs: Paige Lukasiiewicz 10, Jo. Jakubowski 6, Camryn Morgan 6.

Arcadia-Loup City 14 11

St. Paul (7-0) 25 25

ST. PAUL LEADERS—Kills: Ebby Elstereier 7, Ashlyn Lukasiewicz 6, Josie Jakubowski 5; Set assists: Olivia Poppert 22; Blocks: Poppert 4, Teegan Hansel 3; Aces: Noel Roan 3; Digs: Roan 10, Paige Lukasiewicz 7; Camryn Morgan 6.

Junior Varsity

At Hastings

Grand Island 25 25

Hastings 9 20

GRAND ISLAND SENIOR HIGH LEADERS—Kills: Alaina Probasco 8, Rylie Huff 6, Nya Kor 4; Set assists: Claire Kely 18; Digs: Katie Wemhoff 8, Jaylen Hansen 6, Probasco 6; Blocks: Kor 2.

Prep Scores

Alliance def. Chadron, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20

Archbishop Bergan def. Arlington, 25-13, 25-20, 25-11

Aurora def. Holdrege, 25-13, 25-10, 25-13

Bertrand def. Amherst, 25-18, 12-25, 25-19, 25-23

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Cross County, 25-20, 25-13, 25-17

CWC def. St. Mary’s, 25-13, 25-11, 25-9

Centennial def. Sandy Creek, 25-7, 25-16, 25-15

Columbus Scotus def. Wayne, 25-17, 8-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-10

Crofton def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 17-25, 25-18, 25-23

Elmwood-Murdock def. Falls City, 26-24, 21-25, 29-27

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Diller-Odell, 22-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23

Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 26-24, 25-15, 25-20

Fullerton def. High Plains Community, 25-13, 25-11, 25-19

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Adams Central, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20

Hastings def. Grand Island, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19

Heartland Lutheran def. Elba, 25-15, 25-14, 25-13

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 3-0

Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-19, 25-12, 24-26, 25-15

Kearney Catholic def. South Loup, 27-25, 25-14, 25-17

Lawrence-Nelson def. Friend, 25-8, 25-11, 25-7

Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 26-28, 25-12, 25-15

Lincoln North Star def. Columbus, 25-17, 18-25, 25-16, 25-17

Lutheran High Northeast def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16

Nebraska Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-14, 25-9, 25-16

North Platte def. Gering, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14

Omaha Christian Academy def. Omaha Nation, 25-14, 25-10, 25-6

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20

Pleasanton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-15, 25-16, 25-9

Ponca def. Randolph, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17

Raymond Central def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-14, 25-22

Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17

Wahoo def. Platteview, 25-22, 25-8, 25-14

Waverly def. Blair, 25-10, 25-13, 25-16

West Point-Beemer def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17

Wynot def. Winside, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20

Yutan def. Weeping Water, 25-16, 25-13, 25-22

Brady Triangular

Brady def. Sandhills Valley, 22-25, 25-11, 25-17

Paxton def. Brady, 25-18, 25-11

Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-23, 25-22

Cambridge Triangular

Cambridge def. Dundy County-Stratton, 26-24, 25-12

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Cambridge, 25-16, 25-23

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-17, 25-17

Creek Valley Triangular

Arthur County def. Morrill, 17-25, 25-21, 26-24

Morrill def. Creek Valley, 26-24, 25-16

Franklin Triangular

Elm Creek def. Franklin, 29-27, 25-18

Elm Creek def. Southern Valley, 25-13, 25-23

Franklin def. Southern Valley, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18

Giltner Triangular

Exeter/Milligan def. Giltner, 25-15, 25-17

Humphrey St. Francis Triangular

Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 25-18, 25-19

Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Edward, 25-6, 25-7

Johnson County Central Triangular

Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 25-21, 25-23

Freeman def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-21

Wilber-Clatonia def. Johnson County Central, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24

Kenesaw Triangular

Kenesaw def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-11, 25-10

Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-12, 25-17

Superior def. Kenesaw, 25-18, 25-16

Madison Triangular

Wakefield def. Spalding Academy, 25-7, 25-12

Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular

Loomis def. Arapahoe, 25-10, 25-17

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 25-14, 25-15

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-15

Mead Triangular

Mead def. Conestoga, 25-10, 25-23

Mead def. Palmyra, 21-25, 25-18, 25-13

Ravenna Triangular

Ravenna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-13, 25-19

St. Paul def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-14, 25-11

St. Paul def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-16

Red Cloud Triangular

Beloit, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 21-25, 25-15, 25-13

Republic County, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-19

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Triangular

Axtell def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20

Overton def. Axtell, 30-28, 25-19

Overton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-13, 25-14

Tekamah-Herman Triangular

Tekamah-Herman def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18

Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-12

Wallace Triangular

Hitchcock County def. Wallace, 25-14, 19-25, 25-11

Perkins County def. Wallace, 25-13, 18-25, 25-13

West Holt Triangular

O’Neill def. West Holt, 25-16, 25-8

Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular

Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-11, 25-10

