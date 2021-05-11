Holling, Vikings win Tri-City Invite

There was no place like home for Joey Holling and his Northwest golf teammates.
Golfing on their home course at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course, Holling and the Vikings came out victorious Tuesday at the Tri-City Invite.
Holling won individual honors with a 72, while the Vikings had three other medalists to win the meet with a 326, which was 11 strokes better than Grand Island Central Catholic.
Holling won the meet by three strokes over Hastings’ Brayden Schram. He said playing at Jackrabbit Run was a huge plus for his success.
“This is on my home course so I’m very comfortable and I play almost every round out here,” the Northwest senior said. “I can set in pretty well here and shoot a low score.”
Northwest coach Alex Hull said playing on the home course was definitely a factor for Holling’s day.
“He was probably playing this course before he could walk,” Hull said. “Joey has really been in the hunt during the season for a medal so it was good to see him being the top medalist, especially since it was on his home course.”
However, Holling didn’t have the cleanest start to his day.
He hit a shot into the bunker on the first hole. However, Holling got the ball out with no problem as he finished the first hole with a par. He went on to finish the first nine holes with a 34 that included two birdies.
“That was a stressful shot coming out on my first hole but after finishing that hole with a par, I was able to relax and just play,” he said. “I gained a lot of confidence as the round went on as I had two birdies and made par on the other holes.”
Hull said he was happy to see Holling respond after that start to his day.
“It’s the ability to grind and he grinded on that hole,” Hull said. “If you can bounce back from that like he did, you will be fine.
“But I think being familiar with the course really helped him in that situation.”
Also for the Vikings, Kanyon Shada was sixth after carding an 80, while Caleb Alcorta and Johnny Bangs each fired an 87 to finish 11th and 12th in the individual standings, which was pleasing to Hull.
“I’m really happy for Kanyon who came in with an 80 for us. He’s starting to put the pieces together and ends up getting a medal for us,” Hull said. “Johnny has had some bad days but he just happen to put in a good number for us today. That was good enough for a medal and helped us with the team score, as did Caleb’s score.”
Northwest won the last Tri-City Invite title in 2019. The meet didn’t happen in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so Holling said he was happy that the Vikings were able to keep the meet title once again.
“It’s nice that we were able to retain this, even after missing last year,” Holling said. “That was too bad because I think we could have done something in the postseason.
“But it should give us confidence for districts. Hopefully this carries over so we can get to state as a team.”
The Crusaders had three medalists as they fired a 337. Will Goering led the way after taking third with a 77.
Teammates Jackson Henry shot an 83 to finish eighth, while Bowdie Fox fired an 84 to placed ninth.
GICC coach Craig Rupp said he was happy with the three medalists, but feels the high numbers on a few holes are getting the Crusaders.
“Will had another solid day for us. He’s had a great year. He had one low point early in the year but is starting to turn it on,” Rupp said. “Jackson and Bowdie had solid days for us as well. Jackson is just getting better all the time. Bowdie had a good day even though he probably feels he could have scored lower for us.
“We still have those holes that give us the big numbers and still haven’t played that one complete round from our top five. If we can make a couple of putts and stay away from the big numbers, we’re going to be where we want to be when districts come next week.”
The Crusader will play Thursday at the Minden Invite before competing in the C-4 district Tuesday at Indianhead Golf Course.