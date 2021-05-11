Holling, Vikings win Tri-City Invite

“It’s nice that we were able to retain this, even after missing last year,” Holling said. “That was too bad because I think we could have done something in the postseason.

“But it should give us confidence for districts. Hopefully this carries over so we can get to state as a team.”

The Crusaders had three medalists as they fired a 337. Will Goering led the way after taking third with a 77.

Teammates Jackson Henry shot an 83 to finish eighth, while Bowdie Fox fired an 84 to placed ninth.

GICC coach Craig Rupp said he was happy with the three medalists, but feels the high numbers on a few holes are getting the Crusaders.

“Will had another solid day for us. He’s had a great year. He had one low point early in the year but is starting to turn it on,” Rupp said. “Jackson and Bowdie had solid days for us as well. Jackson is just getting better all the time. Bowdie had a good day even though he probably feels he could have scored lower for us.

“We still have those holes that give us the big numbers and still haven’t played that one complete round from our top five. If we can make a couple of putts and stay away from the big numbers, we’re going to be where we want to be when districts come next week.”

The Crusader will play Thursday at the Minden Invite before competing in the C-4 district Tuesday at Indianhead Golf Course.

