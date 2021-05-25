Home Federal opens season with a win

Mike Buhrman made the most of a second chance.

The Home Federal first baseman saw a pop up along the first base line drop foul during a bottom of the seventh inning at-bat in a tied game with Hastings Tuesday at Ryder Park.

Instead of going to extra innings, Buhrman was still alive with a runner on, an 0-2 count and two outs.

He sent the next pitch into right field to score Eli Arends, who led off the inning with a walk, and delivered Home Federal a 4-3 win in its season opener.

The foul pop up was missed on a lunging grab by Hastings as the catcher, pitcher and first baseman converged around the ball.

“I knew I was down 0-2 then the dude missed a foul ball,” Buhrman said. “I was thinking there’s nothing to lose. I was thinking fastball, then I saw the tailspin of a curveball and just took my hands to the ball and took it right field.

“It was off the end of the bat, but I knew it was down once I saw it. That’s good.”

Home Federal’s clean-up hitter had a pair of hits in his four at bats, drove in two runs and scored once.