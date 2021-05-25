Home Federal opens season with a win

Mike Buhrman made the most of a second chance.
The Home Federal first baseman saw a pop up along the first base line drop foul during a bottom of the seventh inning at-bat in a tied game with Hastings Tuesday at Ryder Park.
Instead of going to extra innings, Buhrman was still alive with a runner on, an 0-2 count and two outs.
He sent the next pitch into right field to score Eli Arends, who led off the inning with a walk, and delivered Home Federal a 4-3 win in its season opener.
The foul pop up was missed on a lunging grab by Hastings as the catcher, pitcher and first baseman converged around the ball.
“I knew I was down 0-2 then the dude missed a foul ball,” Buhrman said. “I was thinking there’s nothing to lose. I was thinking fastball, then I saw the tailspin of a curveball and just took my hands to the ball and took it right field.
“It was off the end of the bat, but I knew it was down once I saw it. That’s good.”
Home Federal’s clean-up hitter had a pair of hits in his four at bats, drove in two runs and scored once.
“He popped up the first one then was able to have another life after that one,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “He put a pretty good swing on it to right field and really came up huge for us.”
Home Federal built an early 3-0 lead with single runs in each of the first three innings. Buhrman had an RBI double, Carson Leiting walked and scored on an error, and Jaden Jurgensmier hit an RBI double.
Grand Island starting pitcher Tyler Fay cruised through the first four innings, giving up one hit.
Hastings took advantage of Home Federal’s first error to cut the lead to 3-2 in the fifth.
With two runners on, Justin Musgrave’s bunt was overthrown, allowing both baserunners to cross home plate.
“We pitched well, played good defense and had timely hitting,” Wells said. “The mistake we made, I wanted to scream from the dugout to hold onto the ball on the bunt for a base hit, but especially in first games mistakes are going to happen.
“We did a great job coming back after we made a mistake and responded. Tyler did a great job of finishing that inning and Tycen (Nelson) came in and got the win.”
Hastings tied it in the sixth when Macrae Huyser singled, moved to second on an error, advanced to third on Markus Miller’s bunt and scored on a passed ball.
Fay exited after 102 pitches after walking the leadoff hitter in the seventh having allowed no earned runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts and five walks.
Nelson retired the three batters he faced with a pair of strikeouts and ended up getting the win.
“It’s a great feeling,” Wells said. “The first three runs we scored with two outs and had some timely hitting there, then our bats went quiet. We had a runner on third base with less than two outs and failed to score. Our guys know in those situations we have to have RBIs, but overall it was a great team win.
“Tyler Fay pitched great. Tycen Nelson came in and shut the door. It’s great to be 1-0.”
Buhrman said it was meaningful to open the season with a win against Hastings, a team Home Federal lost to twice last summer.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “We haven’t beat Hastings in a long time, so it’s good to come out here and play pretty good for our first game.”
It was also a nice fresh start for the players who went through some struggles during the spring high school season.
“We’re trying to put the spring in the past,” Buhrman said. “We’re coming out here in the summer with guys who really want to play and want to show up to practice. That brings a lot of confidence to the team.”
Home Federal continues its early Cornhusker League rivalry games when it travels to Kearney Wednesday.