Home Federal splits during second day of tourney

The Home Federal baseball team ran into a good hitting baseball club during the second game Saturday of the Hastings/Grand Island Invite Saturday.

Especially with two outs.

Hickman Post 105 scored seven of its eight runs with two outs during its 8-4 win over the Grand Island seniors at Ryder Park.

In all, Hickman had nine hits coming after two hits.

“That’s a really good ball club that can really swing from 1-9,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “They had a couple hits that barely got through. They are just a good hitting ballclub that put together some really good swings.”

Home Federal took a 2-1 lead in the first inning when Riley Plummer scored on an RBI fielder’s choice and a Brayden Lee RBI single that scored Eli Arends.

Unfortunately, that advantage was short-lived when Eaden Holt tied the game with a two-out home run in the third inning.

After that, Codey Behrends and Alex Heffelfinger had back-to-back two-out hits that kept the inning going. Kaizer Papenhagen got them both home with a two-RBI single to make it 4-2.

Hickman went up 7-2 in the sixth inning before Home Federal got going a little bit. Jake Nesvara hit an RBI single that brought home Arends. But Lee hit into a double play to end the threat.

Cohen Evans scored Grand Island’s final run in the seventh on a wild pitch.

Arends and Evans each had two hits for Home Federal.

Cohen Nelson took the loss as he gave up nine hits with two strikeouts. Kevin Ramos came on in relief and gave up three hits with a strikeout.

“I thought our pitchers really battled, especially Cohen. He didn’t walk a bunch of guys. They just really hit the balls well to beat him,” Wells said. “We had some errors early on I thought we competed well.”

Earlier in the day, Home Federal held on to defeat Kearney Runza 12-10. It was the second time in three days Grand Island got a win over Kearney.

Home Federal built an early 11-3 lead. But Kearney used a late rally to get back into the game, including a Koren Conrad grand slam to cut the deficit to two in the seventh inning.

But Carson Leiting came in to get the save.

Brayden Lee led the offense by going 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

Caiden Rath came on in relief to get the win, giving up six hits but had four strikeouts.

Wells said he was happy with that result, especially since he expected the game to be a lot closer than Home Federal’s 10-1 win to open the season on Thursday.

“Whenever we can get a quality win against a good team like Kearney, it’s great to see,” Wells said. “I thought our approach at the plate was really good all day. Kearney did a great job in battling back, but Caden and Carson gave us a huge lift out of the bullpen. That was great to see.”

Home Federal wraps up tournament play against Hastings Five Points Bank at Duncan Field at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

