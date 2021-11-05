Howells-Dodge rallies to defeat Nebraska Christian

Mistakes haunted the Eagles in the last two sets. After committing the final two during the 4-0 Howells-Dodge run at the end of the third, they had 12 unforced hitting errors, along with two setting errors.

“We allowed ourselves to keep making the mistakes and the errors just kept mounting up,” Schreiber said. “It got in our heads. We couldn’t fight back like we have been. We came out and played pretty clean for the most part and did a great job of minimizing our errors early on.”

The loss does not end the Eagles season. They will play in the third-place match Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Northeast.

Despite what happens in the third-place match, Schreiber said she’s proud of what Nebraska Christian has done during the season as well as the five seniors the team will lose after the season is over.

“The seniors are the leadership every coach wants to have,” she said. “They have the enjoyment of each other and the skill level. They had the experience and each one is gifted uniquely in the way they can lead. It’s been great to see.

“We want to give them that win tomorrow. It will be a great way for them to go out on.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.