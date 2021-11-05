Howells-Dodge rallies to defeat Nebraska Christian

LINCOLN – Nebraska Christian could taste the Class D-1 state finals.
But top-seed and No. 3-ranked Howells-Dodge made sure it was going to that spot.
The Jaguars rallied in more ways than one as they not only fell behind 2-0 in sets, but also a 24-22 match-point deficit, before coming back to defeat the No. 4 Eagles 23-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-14, 15-5 in the semifinals Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Howells-Dodge coach Taryn Janke said it came down to the Jaguars coming together and trusting each other when they needed to.
“I was a little scared (at match point). This just shows the heart of our team,” she said.
Early on, Nebraska Christian relied on its balance to help get to that spot it was in. They Eagles had 54 kills with a majority of them happening before the 24-22 lead.
Molly Griess and Reghan Flynn led the attack with 13 kills, while Ava Macken chipped in nine. Ali Bruning dished out 38 assists.
But Howells-Dodge had a little too much of sisters Ellie and Grace Baumert. Ellie Baumert, a Texas Tech recruit, finished with 21 kills and Grace had 17.
“The girls had the taste in their mouths of playing for state championship. To (Howells-Dodge’s) credit, they are a great team and we knew that going in. Those big outsides are strong and can hit line very well,” Nebraska Christian coach Amy Schreiber said.
Just like in its match with Overton on Thursday, Nebraska Christian made the plays late in the first two sets. The Eagles broke a 23-all tie with Griess and Flynn coming up with back-to-back kills to end the first set.
Then the Eagles broke a 20-all tie to close the second on a 5-2 run as Flynn delivered a back-row kill to give them a 2-0 lead.
Nebraska Christian rallied back from a 16-12 deficit to tie the third at 22-all. Blocks by Flynn and Olivia Macken gave the Eagles match point.
But after an Ellie Baumert kill, two errors during a 4-0 Jaguar run kept Howells-Dodge alive.
And the Jaguars ran with the momentum in dominating the fourth, jumping out to a 17-7 lead and cruised from there.
In the fifth, Brookyn Macholan dug a hard shot from Flynn where the ball went over and landed where there wasn’t a Nebraska Christian player around to give Howells-Dodge a 4-2 lead. The Jaguars ran away after that with Grace Baumert pounding down the match’s final two kills.
Janke said winning the third set brought a spark to the Jaguars.
“Their emotions really changed after that third set, and that seemed to get them going,” Janke said. “I hope it doesn’t take that long for us to get going tomorrow (in the championship). They were kind of going through the motions in the first two sets.”
Mistakes haunted the Eagles in the last two sets. After committing the final two during the 4-0 Howells-Dodge run at the end of the third, they had 12 unforced hitting errors, along with two setting errors.
“We allowed ourselves to keep making the mistakes and the errors just kept mounting up,” Schreiber said. “It got in our heads. We couldn’t fight back like we have been. We came out and played pretty clean for the most part and did a great job of minimizing our errors early on.”
The loss does not end the Eagles season. They will play in the third-place match Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Northeast.
Despite what happens in the third-place match, Schreiber said she’s proud of what Nebraska Christian has done during the season as well as the five seniors the team will lose after the season is over.
“The seniors are the leadership every coach wants to have,” she said. “They have the enjoyment of each other and the skill level. They had the experience and each one is gifted uniquely in the way they can lead. It’s been great to see.
“We want to give them that win tomorrow. It will be a great way for them to go out on.”