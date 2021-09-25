 Skip to main content
Humphrey St. Francis runs past Riverside
SPALDING — Tanner Pfeifer was just a little better Friday than Tony Berger.

The two seniors, among the best athletes in Class D, were the lure to watching an afternoon game Friday at Ed Colleran Field in Spalding.

Pfeifer, a two-sport all-stater, led Eight Man-2 No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis past No. 6 Riverside 44-30. The 190-pound quarterback threw to Jaden Kosch twice for touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns and ended the game with an end-zone interception.

Berger is the defending Class D champion in the 110-meter hurdles. The 170-pound running back didn’t need to leap over defenders, pounding out 264 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries.

What turned the game was Isaac Claussen’s end-zone interception in the second quarter as Riverside (4-1) was threatening to add to its 14-8 lead.

St. Francis (5-0) scored off that turnover, Pfeifer running in from the 2, and off two more Charger turnovers – fumbles by Berger – before halftime to go ahead 30-14. Tristen Classen recovered the first bobble and the second fumble was stripped out by Spencer Engel and recovered by Kegan Hackerott.

The touchdowns were Pfeifer’s second scoring hookup with Kosch and Pfeifer’s 42-yard scamper.

Riverside had a surge in the second half, Berger scoring 16 points on runs of 62 and 12 yards and making both conversions, to be back to a one-possession game with 9:35 left. St. Francis ran off the next six minutes with 12 consecutive running plays, Pfeifer ending the scoring with a 1-yard run.

Humphrey St. Francis 44, Riverside 30

Humphrey St. Francis (5-0) 8 22 8 6—44

At Riverside (4-1) 8 6 8 8—30

First Quarter

HSF: Jaden Kosch 7 pass from Tanner Pfeifer (Spencer Engel run) 8-0

R: Tony Berger 17 run (Berger run) 8-0

Second Quarter

R: Carter Keehn 13 run (run failed) 8-14

HSF: Pfeifer 2 run (Pfeifer run) 16-14

HSF: Kosch 13 pass from Pfeifer (pass failed) 22-14

HSF: Pfeifer 42 run (Pfeifer run) 30-14

Third quarter

HSF: Engel 27 run (Pfeifer run) 38-14

R: Berger 62 run (Jack Molt run) 30-22

Fourth Quarter

R: Berger 12 run (Berger run) 30-30

HSF: Pfeifer 1 run (pass failed) 44-30

