Indians capture second-straight Class C state title

COLUMBUS — The Broken Bow girls golf team needed a day to get the nerves out during the Class C girls state golf meet.
The Indians sure didn’t have any nerves on the second day.
After firing a 374 to find themselves in second place after the first day, Broken Bow improved its score by 29 strokes to finish with a 719 two-day score and capture their second consecutive Class C itle Tuesday at the Elks Country Club.
The Indians claimed the title by 26 strokes over second-place Columbus Scotus and had three medalists in the process in Emery Custer (seventh, 170), Camryn Johnson (ninth, 175) and Molly Custer (12th, 180).
“Thank goodness it’s a two-day tournament because getting that round (Monday) out of the way really helped them get comfortable. They just went out and play,” Broken Bow coach Kelly Cooksley said.
Senior Emery Custer said she felt the Indians had a little too much confidence going into Monday’s action and just played relaxed on Tuesday.
“I think (nerves) had to do with it but I also think we came out feeling like we were just going to blow everyone away so I think it humbled us out a little bit,” she said. “Today we came out and played like we should have played.”
And all of the Indians improved their scores from Monday including non-medalists Lainey Palmer and Taylor Schaaf.
In fact, those two had the biggest improvement of the five golfers. After Palmer fired a 105 on Monday, she shot an 89 to finish with a 194, while Schaaf had a 12-stroke improvement from Monday to finish with a 214 two-day score.
Cooksley said Palmer and Schaaf, along with freshman Molly Custer, were the ones who probably struggled the most on Monday.
“I think that was because it was their first time competing at the state meet, but they improved a lot on their scores today,” he said. “That was great to see and Molly came through for us today and she was able to get a medal.”
The Indians’ motto all year was “Run it back.” Cooksley said he was happy to see the Indians run it back and capture the title for the second-straight season.
“Our hashtag all year was ‘run it back’ and we wanted to do that this year. That was the goal and they pushed each other all year to try and accomplish that goal,” he said. “Here we are, state champions again.
“We might not have that one golfer that can go 72 like the Class A golfers can, but we have a really good team from top to bottom. Emery and Camryn were our rocks from last year and came through nice for us in the top 10 and get medals and Molly got one too. Getting three medals at the state meet is a pretty big accomplishment for any team. Those three have been our hammers all year and they were our hammers today.”
The older Custer said the goal of another championship actually started after the Indians won the title last year.
“We’ve worked for this since last year so winning feels like a great accomplishment. I wanted us to win another one just as soon as last year ended,” she said. “It motivated us and pushed the underclassmen.”
GICC’s Messere finishes career with sixth-place finish
Angela Messere got to finish her high school golf career with another state medal.
After finishing tied for seventh with a 167 in last year’s meet, the Grand Island Central Catholic senior fired a 167 two-day total to help her finish sixth.
Messere said she was happy with getting another medal.
“I really felt like I gave it my all these past two days, especially with it being my senior year,” she said. “I’m really happy with how I did.”
The one hole that provided a spark for Messere was the par-4 No. 9. She was about five feet from the green but made a chip shot that did not go far at all. In fact, it didn’t touch the green.
She putted the ball after that and got it to go in to finish with a par and the front nine with a 39. She did have a hard time closing out her day as she had three straight bogeys, including a double on hole 16.
“I had a really bad chip and that left me with about no really rough to chip it again so I decided to putt it,” Messere said. “I putted that rough surface and it managed to go in. That helped me secure a 39 on the front nine so that was really great. I really think that helped me get going on the back nine.”
GICC coach Dee Hanssen said she felt Messere had a good two days, even though she struggled in finishing her day.
“I’m so happy for her. Whenever you finish in the top 10, that’s so great,” she said. “She’s been a delight to have on the team and she will do well in college wherever she decides to play.
The Crusaders finished eighth with an 816 two-day score. GICC improved during its second day in firing a 400 after shooting a 416 on Monday.
Ember Kleint shot a 201, while Emery Obermiller-Snyder came in with a 214, Madeline Logue fired a 234 and Hannah Hamik rounded out the GICC squad with a 248.
“We didn’t do that well but I’m proud that the girls were able to get down here again, especially since we have such a young team,” Hanssen said. “They are ready to get back to work and try to get down here again next year.”
Class A
NORFOLK — Grand Island Senior High’s Hailey Kenkel finished tied for 25th and Ayla Strong tied for 32nd at the Class A state tournament at Norfolk Country Club.
Kenkel shot her second 87 of the tournament Tuesday to finish with a 174.
Strong’s 87 improved her first round by five stroke and allowed her to end with a 179.
Class B
SCOTTSBLUFF — Northwest successfully secured a top five finish at the Class B state tournament Tuesday at Scotts Bluff Country Club.
The Vikings shot a second-round 401 on a day that included a lengthy rain delay to improve by two strokes from the opening round. They had an 804 two-day total.
Olivia Ottman tied for 16th with a 191. Avery Heresch was tied for 18th with a 194. Taylor Mazour (209, T42nd), Alyssa Empfield (216, 51st) and Alayna Wattier (217, 52nd) rounded out the Northwest scores.
Adams Central’s Sidney O’Dey medaled by finishing tied for 11th with a 180.
Aurora finished 12th with a 953.