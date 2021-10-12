Indians capture second-straight Class C state title

In fact, those two had the biggest improvement of the five golfers. After Palmer fired a 105 on Monday, she shot an 89 to finish with a 194, while Schaaf had a 12-stroke improvement from Monday to finish with a 214 two-day score.

Cooksley said Palmer and Schaaf, along with freshman Molly Custer, were the ones who probably struggled the most on Monday.

“I think that was because it was their first time competing at the state meet, but they improved a lot on their scores today,” he said. “That was great to see and Molly came through for us today and she was able to get a medal.”

The Indians’ motto all year was “Run it back.” Cooksley said he was happy to see the Indians run it back and capture the title for the second-straight season.

“Our hashtag all year was ‘run it back’ and we wanted to do that this year. That was the goal and they pushed each other all year to try and accomplish that goal,” he said. “Here we are, state champions again.