Indians dominate GICC Invite

“When you get to the state level, it’s tough to put together two days. We haven’t really talked about it a lot. Last year we talked about it a lot. This year it’s just getting everybody on the same page.”

Grand Island Central Catholic placed third with a 409, a performance that coach Dee Hanssen will take considering how the Crusaders fared on the front nine.

“Our first nine we were playing pretty tough today, so I was worried about the day,” she said. “I knew we could do better. All the coaches joke about the home-course advantage jinx – it’s not really an advantage.

“But I was really proud of how all the girls came back with a better score on the back nine. Angela had a 46 on the front, and that’s not like her at all. Then she came out and tied for first place.”

It was a rough ending for Messere. She had a five-foot putt on the second playoff hole to extend things to a third, but it wouldn’t fall.

“I said, ‘Look where you came from today. You were worried about not even making it to first place. But you did. You came back and learned to fight,’” Hanssen said.