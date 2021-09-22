Indians dominate GICC Invite

Broken Bow collected another championship at Wednesday’s rescheduled Grand Island Central Catholic Invitational, a common sight over the past two seasons.
The Indians placed three golfers in the top five to finish with a 363, which was 33 strokes ahead of runner-up Columbus Scotus at Indianhead Golf Club.
“I’m really happy today after last week when we didn’t do our best,” Broken Bow coach Kelly Cooksley said. “We played some really tough competition, which was probably part of it. But I definitely thought we were much more rounded as today went on one through five. I thought we played consistent.
“And today was tough. The course was tough. The pin placements were tough and the rough is pretty thick. It’s definitely one of those things where the girls held on there. You look back at our scores last year from district, and we’re only about 10 shots off of that pace. I like where we are at.”
The most impressive thing about this performance by the Indians is that the defending Class C state champions were led by a freshman.
Molly Custer was part of a three-way playoff for individual honors after finishing 18 holes tied with Heartland’s Elizabeth Mestl and GICC’s Angela Messere at 87.
Custer was eliminated on the first playoff hole before Mestl earned gold with a par on the second.
“I was really proud of her today,” Cooksley said. “She was a little disappointed after she finished, but I told her that Mestl and Messere are state medalist seniors, and you’re a freshman. It obviously didn’t go how she wanted, but just to be in the thick of things as a freshman? You have to be happy with that.”
Custer was closely followed by teammates Camryn Johnson (fourth, 88) and Emery Custer (fifth, 90). Lainey Palmer gave Broken Bow a fourth medalist by placing 10th with a 98.
Broken Bow has won every tournament with no notable exception this year despite returning only Emery Custer and Johnson, who is a sophomore.
“At points this year, we’ve been even better than we were last year,” Cooksley said. “I’d say our consistency has been much better. Last year we came here in the regular season and shot a little over 400. We have yet to do that this year.”
The Indians are coming off a third-place finish at last week’s North Platte Invitational. That field included the defending Class A champion Bulldogs, defending Class B champion Scottsbluff and “Division I golfers all over the place,” Cooksley said. Those were the only two teams to defeat Broken Bow last year.
The team is handling any pressure of being the defending state champion well.
“I know they know that there is that added pressure because we’re performing really well this year,” Cooksley said. “I think we’re kind of inexperienced, and that kind of helps us a little bit because they just don’t know.
“When you get to the state level, it’s tough to put together two days. We haven’t really talked about it a lot. Last year we talked about it a lot. This year it’s just getting everybody on the same page.”
Grand Island Central Catholic placed third with a 409, a performance that coach Dee Hanssen will take considering how the Crusaders fared on the front nine.
“Our first nine we were playing pretty tough today, so I was worried about the day,” she said. “I knew we could do better. All the coaches joke about the home-course advantage jinx – it’s not really an advantage.
“But I was really proud of how all the girls came back with a better score on the back nine. Angela had a 46 on the front, and that’s not like her at all. Then she came out and tied for first place.”
It was a rough ending for Messere. She had a five-foot putt on the second playoff hole to extend things to a third, but it wouldn’t fall.
“I said, ‘Look where you came from today. You were worried about not even making it to first place. But you did. You came back and learned to fight,’” Hanssen said.
“It just helps build more confidence. Yes, it was tough because she never misses little short putts. That was hard for her. I think she worries about letting everybody else down. But she’s such a good player.”
The playoff could benefit the participants – and others – in the next few weeks.
“What she didn’t know is if we had done a scorecard playoff, she would have won it,” Hanssen said. “But I had them go out and play off, which they need to get used to because districts and state are coming up. It was good for her.
“That playoff was amazing. It was so fun to watch. I know Broken Bow has such a great team and my kid just moved there, so we talk back and forth. And Elizabeth has been great as I have watched her grow up. Those three kids are great, and it was good for the other kids to watch that experience because a lot of them haven’t seen a playoff.”
The coach hopes the back nine helps the Crusaders emerge from a bit of a slump. She said other teams at the invite are in similar situations, so the coaches brainstormed ideas during the day on ways to make practices a little more fun and bring players out of those struggles before the postseason arrives.
Hanssen said the day provided a good lesson for her golfers. Emery Obermiller-Snyder lost a scorecard playoff for the final medal with a 98, but she had an 11 on a hole on the front and battled back into medal contention.
“They’ve learned that no matter what happens, you just have to keep fighting,” Hanssen said.