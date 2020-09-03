Indians edge GICC for title

Last week, Broken Bow shot a sizzling 368 to win the Kearney Catholic Invitational at Meadowlark Hills Golf Club.
Things didn’t go quite as smoothly for the Indians Thursday at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invitational at Indianhead Golf Club.
But Broken Bow was just good enough to grab the team title with a 410, only one stroke ahead of Grand Island Central Catholic.
“We had some adversity today no doubt,” Broken Bow coach Kelly Cooksley said. “We had our No. 4 golfer didn’t finish because she had a little rib injury. And we have a girl home right now that could be in the mix and played on that varsity team that shot 368 at Kearney Catholic.
“I wasn’t really thrilled with our attitude. We just did not come mentally ready. We let a lot of things dictate how we played today instead of just going out and playing. I was happy that we found a way to get it done.”
The one-two punch of Madison Jackson and Emery Custer provided the Indians with just enough of an edge to win the team title. Jackson finished fifth with a 91 while Custer was right behind with a 92.
“Those guys came in one-two on our team,” Cooksley said. “I was really happy with the way Emery battled today. She came in as our three and really gave us a great score with a 92 which I believe is a tournament PR for her. That really kind of gave us a chance.”
The Indians needed every stroke to hold off the Crusaders. Junior Angela Messere led GICC’s charge with an 88 for third. Teammate Ashlyn Kucera was 10th with a 100.
“Amber and Ashlyn both said they know they can do better,” Central Catholic coach Dee Hanssen said. “They posted better scores And Angela, who had an 81 a few days ago, had a couple holes that gave her trouble today. She knows what she needs to do. I just look forward to seeing her scores just keep going down.”
GICC senior Kennedi Henke, who is in her first year out for golf, just missed out on a medal finishing 17th with a 108. Hanssen said Hehke and sophomore Emery Obermiller, who shot 117, both had good days for the Crusaders.
“I’m really proud we brought our score down again today by 11 strokes from the last time that we played some of these teams,” Hanssen said. “Being only one stroke different from Broken Bow was really good.
“And so we keep improving, although today my top three had a worse day. They had higher scores than what they have been having, so they were kind of frustrated with themselves.”
The 411 the Crusaders shot was just four strokes off the 407 they shot Aug. 24 to win the Doniphan-Trumbull Invitational at Indianhead.
“We’ve been really working on our short game,” Hanssen said. “We just have to go back to work. We need to work on approach shots and again you know we always work on putting but basically they said their putting improved a lot, so I like to hear those positive things from them.”
The tournament was somewhat of a preview of the district meet coming up at the end of the year at Indianhead. Hanssen said 90% of the golfers who will be at that meet were also there on Thursday.
“This is the largest tournament,” Hanssen said. “We had about 100 girls today. It’s a big tournament and a lot of the girls that were in it are going to be in our district. It kind of gives us a little taste of what might happen.
“So we’re really hopeful, but we know we can’t take anything for granted. We still have to keep working and get back to it. I think this makes my team want to work.”
