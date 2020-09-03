Indians edge GICC for title

The Indians needed every stroke to hold off the Crusaders. Junior Angela Messere led GICC’s charge with an 88 for third. Teammate Ashlyn Kucera was 10th with a 100.

“Amber and Ashlyn both said they know they can do better,” Central Catholic coach Dee Hanssen said. “They posted better scores And Angela, who had an 81 a few days ago, had a couple holes that gave her trouble today. She knows what she needs to do. I just look forward to seeing her scores just keep going down.”

GICC senior Kennedi Henke, who is in her first year out for golf, just missed out on a medal finishing 17th with a 108. Hanssen said Hehke and sophomore Emery Obermiller, who shot 117, both had good days for the Crusaders.

“I’m really proud we brought our score down again today by 11 strokes from the last time that we played some of these teams,” Hanssen said. “Being only one stroke different from Broken Bow was really good.

“And so we keep improving, although today my top three had a worse day. They had higher scores than what they have been having, so they were kind of frustrated with themselves.”

The 411 the Crusaders shot was just four strokes off the 407 they shot Aug. 24 to win the Doniphan-Trumbull Invitational at Indianhead.