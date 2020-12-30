Isaac Traudt, Kytan Fyfe lead Islanders past Lincoln Southwest in HAC quarterfinals

LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High’s Isaac Traudt went off for 33 points, but it was four-point sequence late by fellow junior Kytan Fyfe that proved to be the difference in the Islanders’ 52-48 win over Lincoln Southwest in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals Wednesday.

Fyfe hit the front end of a 1-and-1 to tie the game at 48 with 1:35 left. He missed the second, but he was able to corral the ball after it came off the front of the rim and down the lane.

Twenty-nine seconds later, Fyfe knocked down a three from the left corner to put Grand Island (5-1) ahead to stay. Fyfe finished with 16 points.

“After I missed that free throw, I just wanted to secure the ball and hopefully get a chance to get another bucket on offense,” Fyfe said. “Isaac is our go-to player, but once he gets double-teamed, the rest of us are expected to step up and hit shots.”

The 6-9 Traudt, one of the nation’s most sought-after college recruits nationally in the junior class, had 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Islanders erased a 10-point deficit early in the third quarter. Traudt nailed 5 of 9 three-pointers and also converted a three-point play.