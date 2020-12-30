Isaac Traudt, Kytan Fyfe lead Islanders past Lincoln Southwest in HAC quarterfinals

LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High’s Isaac Traudt went off for 33 points, but it was four-point sequence late by fellow junior Kytan Fyfe that proved to be the difference in the Islanders’ 52-48 win over Lincoln Southwest in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals Wednesday.
Fyfe hit the front end of a 1-and-1 to tie the game at 48 with 1:35 left. He missed the second, but he was able to corral the ball after it came off the front of the rim and down the lane.
Twenty-nine seconds later, Fyfe knocked down a three from the left corner to put Grand Island (5-1) ahead to stay. Fyfe finished with 16 points.
“After I missed that free throw, I just wanted to secure the ball and hopefully get a chance to get another bucket on offense,” Fyfe said. “Isaac is our go-to player, but once he gets double-teamed, the rest of us are expected to step up and hit shots.”
The 6-9 Traudt, one of the nation’s most sought-after college recruits nationally in the junior class, had 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Islanders erased a 10-point deficit early in the third quarter. Traudt nailed 5 of 9 three-pointers and also converted a three-point play.
“We did about all we could defensively on him (Traudt),” Southwest coach Alex Bahe said. “He’s such a tough matchup because he’s got incredible range outside, he can put it on the floor and drive, and at 6-9, he’s almost impossible to stop in the post if he catches it in the post.”
Jared Bohrer, a 6-foot junior guard, scored 13 points to lead the shorthanded Silver Hawks (2-2), who lost 6-2 standout sophomore guard Rylan Smith to a calf injury late in the second quarter. Southwest was also without another top offensive threat — 6-3 junior Ben Hunzeker, who suffered a knee injury last week at Norfolk.
“We have good depth, but when you take away two playmakers like Rylan and Ben, it was hard to be in sync offensively in the second half,” Bahe said.
Grand Island faces Lincoln Southeast Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at Lincoln Northeast in the semifinals.