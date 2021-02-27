Islander boys finish fourth at state meet

“Those kids just swam great for us today,” Jensen said. “They saw their time yesterday and realized they weren’t too far off the school record. They were really shooting for that today. “They didn’t get it but it was the second-best time ever at Grand Island. I’m glad to see them do well in that race.”

Jensen said he would have liked to have seen Novinski get a chance of four 500 freestyle titles but feels the Grand Island Central Catholic senior has always been known as a team-person first.

“I’ve always known that about him. He is always concerned for his teammates,” Jensen said. “He’s been a leader for us ever since he stepped into our program his freshman year. No one even questioned that.

“When he couldn’t train this year, he was almost like an assistant coach and helped the other swimmers out and they would always listen to him. He never felt sorry for himself.”

The Islanders brought home medals in the 500 freestyle from Wilson and Sambula-Monzalvo, who both came in with personal bests. Wilson finished third in 4:51.39, while Sambula-Monzalvo finished seventh in 4:53.02.

Jensen said he was especially happy for Wilson.