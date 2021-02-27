Islander boys finish fourth at state meet

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High boys swimming team finished the state meet with a bang.
The Islanders brought home a total of six medals with four personal bests during the second day.
That allowed Grand Island to finish fourth with 115 points after Saturday’s action at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Lincoln Southwest snapped Omaha Creighton Prep’s 14-year run by taking the Class A title with 391 points, 5.5 more than the Junior Jays.
The Islanders’ fourth-place finish was their best finish since 2015 when the Islanders took also fourth. The finish came as a surprise to GISH coach Brian Jensen.
“I didn’t even consider that all,” he said. “That’s a big surprise. That’s tied for the highest spot the team has ever finished. That just tells how great they swam this weekend.”
Jonathan Novinski didn’t swim in the 500 freestyle because of illness, which denied him a chance to win the event four years in a row.
However, the Harvard recruit did come back and swim in the 400 freestyle relay with Luke Dankert, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo and Kai Wilson. They finished fourth in the event in 3:13.01. That is just 0.7 seconds off the school record.
Jensen said he felt there was a chance for the Islander foursome would come close to the school record after swimming a 3:14.06 in Friday’s prelims.
“Those kids just swam great for us today,” Jensen said. “They saw their time yesterday and realized they weren’t too far off the school record. They were really shooting for that today. “They didn’t get it but it was the second-best time ever at Grand Island. I’m glad to see them do well in that race.”
Jensen said he would have liked to have seen Novinski get a chance of four 500 freestyle titles but feels the Grand Island Central Catholic senior has always been known as a team-person first.
“I’ve always known that about him. He is always concerned for his teammates,” Jensen said. “He’s been a leader for us ever since he stepped into our program his freshman year. No one even questioned that.
“When he couldn’t train this year, he was almost like an assistant coach and helped the other swimmers out and they would always listen to him. He never felt sorry for himself.”
The Islanders brought home medals in the 500 freestyle from Wilson and Sambula-Monzalvo, who both came in with personal bests. Wilson finished third in 4:51.39, while Sambula-Monzalvo finished seventh in 4:53.02.
Jensen said he was especially happy for Wilson.
“Those kids had great days for us in that race,” Jensen said. “I was just waiting for Kai to have a race like he did. I’m so happy for him because he deserves to do that. He works so hard and does what you ask him to do. To see it pay off is great.”
Dankert brought home a pair of individual medals as he finished sixth in the 200 IM (a personal-best 1:57.47) and in the 100 breaststroke (seventh, 59.06), while Sambula-Monzalvo earned another medal, this time in the 200 freestyle (eighth, 1:46.73).
“I’m happy for Luke because he was sick last year and barely swam. It’s very rewarding to have him do what we knew he was capable of doing,” Jensen said. “And Michael did very well for us this weekend in getting two individual medals.”
In the consolation finals, Wilson came in 10th overall in the 200 freestyle (1:45.23).
The 200 freestyle relay of Novinski, Wilson, Sambula-Monzalvo and Jonathan Schardt finished 10th overall (1:31.01).
The girls didn’t have anyone compete in finals but did have a few compete in consolation finals.
Kate Novinski, Jonathan’s younger sister, swam in four events, including two relays. The Grand Island Central Catholic freshman finished 13th in the 100 freestyle (55.12) and 11th in the 100 backstroke (1:00.02).
Novinski joined Lilly Brennan, Gracie Wilson and Ashlyn Muhlbach on the 200 medley team and they came in 12th (1:54.78). She was also part of the 400 freestyle relay team with Brennan, Wilson and Reagan Greer, who finished 12th in 3:46.53. That was two seconds off the school record.
The girls finished 16th with 30 points.
“The girls improved on a lot of their times, especially on that 400 freestyle relay. They were only two seconds off the school record but the good thing is they are all coming back next year,” Jensen said. “I expect them to shatter that record next year along with some other records too.”