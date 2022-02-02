 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Islander boys take A-5 district title
Islander boys take A-5 district title

COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Senior High bowling team made history in its first year as a program.

The Islanders claimed the Class A, District 5 championship Wednesday at Westbrook Lanes in Columbus.

Grand Island earned a spot at the state bowling meet after bowling a 3,512 score, while Columbus was second with a 3,208.

“They are pretty excited and they worked hard for it,” GISH coach Paul Lee said. “It was a satisfying feeling.”

The Islanders had three medalists. Brayden Lee led the way with a 556, while Kaden Kuusela was fifth with a 549 and Adam Dreher was sixth with a 541.

Cody Cadwalader, Jett Hennings, Brock Hurley and Austin Sinsel were the other bowling members.

The Northwest team finished third with a 3,105 as Jimmie Bradley earned a state spot after finishing eighth with a 497.

The Grand Island girls finished third with a 2,347 and Northwest was sixth with a 1,800. Both teams each will have a state qualifier.

Grand Island’s Anna Kolar was third with a 481, while Northwest’s Jamie Riley was eighth with a 393.

The state bowling tournament takes Monday and Tuesday at Sun Valley Bowling Alley in Lincoln.

