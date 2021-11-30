Islander girls have high expectations

A young Grand Island Senior High girls swimming team got a taste of the state swim meet last season.
Even though the Islanders didn’t come away with any medals, they still had success during the consolation finals as they finished 16th with 30 points.
After that success and witnessing what the Grand Island girls have done so far in practices, GISH coach Brian Jensen said expectations are going to be very high for the girls this season.
“This team has potential to be very good, maybe one of the better teams we’ve had, and that could rewrite most of the record that we have,” Jensen said. “We should have a lot of good swimmers that should put together some fast times.”
Kate Novinski is one of those swimmers who has impressed Jensen so far. The Grand Island Central Catholic sophomore swam in four events, including the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, at state last year, and Jensen said she has clocked in some fast times in practice.
“She’s really going at it this year. She’s been putting in some really good times in practice that’s going to help her medal at state,” he said.
Gracie Wilson, Lilly Brennan, Reagan Greer, Ashlyn Muhlbach and Nia Fill are returning state qualifiers for the girls.
Jensen said those girls and freshmen swimmers Ashley Nelson, Lily Wilson and Hannah Dankert will provide great depth for the Islanders.
“The girls put together a great offseason and are pushing each other every day in practice,” Jensen said. “We have a chance to do very well on our relays, especially in the 400 freestyle relay which was two seconds off of breaking the school record last year (3:46.53). And we have a lot of girls who will be pushing to be on those relays so that will help our depth out.”
On the boys side, the Islanders return two state medalists in Luke Dankert and Michael Sambula.
Dankert earned medals in both the 200 individual medley (sixth) and the 100 breaststroke (seventh), while Sambula brought home medals in both the 500 freestyle (seventh) and 200 freestyle (eighth).
Jensen said he expects those two to have big seasons.
“Both of them medaled in two events last year and we expect them to do a lot better this year in competing for state championships,” Jensen said. “Luke has a great chance in both the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke and Michael in the 500 freestyle. Both are great leaders for us.”
Jensen said he sees Gianluca Ragazzo, a foreign exchange student from Italy, along with sophomore Jacob Seelow and David Sambula being swimmers who could have good seasons for the Islanders.
Jensen said the boys goal remains the same in trying to get the relays to medal at the state meet, but he wants them to swim the best they can each time they go into the pool, whether during a practice or a swim meet.
“We always want to try and get our relays to medal at state and this year is no exception,” Jensen said. “Depth won’t be as big like we’ve had in the past but we still have some good swimmers. Everyone will need to swim to the best of their abilities every time they go into the pool.”
The Islanders will begin their season at the Kearney triangular Thursday.