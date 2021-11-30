Islander girls have high expectations

“The girls put together a great offseason and are pushing each other every day in practice,” Jensen said. “We have a chance to do very well on our relays, especially in the 400 freestyle relay which was two seconds off of breaking the school record last year (3:46.53). And we have a lot of girls who will be pushing to be on those relays so that will help our depth out.”

On the boys side, the Islanders return two state medalists in Luke Dankert and Michael Sambula.

Dankert earned medals in both the 200 individual medley (sixth) and the 100 breaststroke (seventh), while Sambula brought home medals in both the 500 freestyle (seventh) and 200 freestyle (eighth).

Jensen said he expects those two to have big seasons.

“Both of them medaled in two events last year and we expect them to do a lot better this year in competing for state championships,” Jensen said. “Luke has a great chance in both the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke and Michael in the 500 freestyle. Both are great leaders for us.”

Jensen said he sees Gianluca Ragazzo, a foreign exchange student from Italy, along with sophomore Jacob Seelow and David Sambula being swimmers who could have good seasons for the Islanders.