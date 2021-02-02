Islander girls win final home dual

The Grand Island boys fell to Kearney 108-62 as the Islanders won six events.

Michael Sambula-Monzalvo won both the 200 individual medley (2:25.30) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.42), while Kai Wilson claimed the 100 butterfly (57.76), Luke Dankert won the 200 freestyle (2:05.85) and Jordan Winton took the 100 backstroke (1:10.21).

The 200 medley relay team of Wilson, Dankert, Winton and Sambula-Monzalvo won the race at 1:59.51.

Jensen said one of the highlights was Winton winning the 100 backstroke in his final home individual race, while Wilson taking the 100 butterfly with three swimmers swimming under 1:00.

“Jordan going out with a win in his final race at home was great to see,” Jensen said. “Kai had a tough race against a tough field and that was impressive to see him win that. Michael had a good day with two wins for us.”

The Islanders were without Jonathan Novinski, who was out with a minor injury complicated by an illness. Jensen said he hopes the three-time defending 500 freestyle winner can get him back in the pool soon but wants him to focus on the state meet.

“He already has the times he needs to qualify in his events and we want him to do well at state. That’s what we’re focusing on with him,” he said.

Grand Island will be back in action at Columbus Thursday and at the Elkhorn Invite Saturday.

