Islander girls win final home dual

By Marc Zavala
The Grand Island Senior High girls swimming ended its home stretch with a splash.
The Islanders won their final home dual of the season by edging Kearney 86-83 at the Grand Island YMCA.
Grand Island did so by winning seven events. GISH coach Brian Jensen said he felt the girls competed well and swam with a lot of intensity.
“The goal was to up our intensity today because I felt we weren’t attacking the races like I think we should have,” he said. “I thought the girls did an outstanding job in that today.”
The Islanders won the first five events and also won all three relays.
Freshman Kate Noviniski was involved in two individual wins as she won the 200 individual medley (2:42.13) and 100 butterfly (1:15.55). Gracie Wilson claimed the 50 freestyle (30.25) and Nia Fill took the 200 freestyle (2:36.69).
Fill joined Lilly Brennan, Madison Meyer and Ashlyn Mulbach on the winning 200 medley relay. Muhlbach, Greer, Wilson and Novinski teamed together to take the 200 freestyle relay (2:00.53) and Brennan, Greer, Wilson and Novinski joined to take the 400 freestyle relay (4:27.90).
“Kate continues to impress as she is only a freshman and seeing Nia take the 200 freestyle was good for her,” Jensen said. “I thought all the girls did a great job.”
The Grand Island boys fell to Kearney 108-62 as the Islanders won six events.
Michael Sambula-Monzalvo won both the 200 individual medley (2:25.30) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.42), while Kai Wilson claimed the 100 butterfly (57.76), Luke Dankert won the 200 freestyle (2:05.85) and Jordan Winton took the 100 backstroke (1:10.21).
The 200 medley relay team of Wilson, Dankert, Winton and Sambula-Monzalvo won the race at 1:59.51.
Jensen said one of the highlights was Winton winning the 100 backstroke in his final home individual race, while Wilson taking the 100 butterfly with three swimmers swimming under 1:00.
“Jordan going out with a win in his final race at home was great to see,” Jensen said. “Kai had a tough race against a tough field and that was impressive to see him win that. Michael had a good day with two wins for us.”
The Islanders were without Jonathan Novinski, who was out with a minor injury complicated by an illness. Jensen said he hopes the three-time defending 500 freestyle winner can get him back in the pool soon but wants him to focus on the state meet.
“He already has the times he needs to qualify in his events and we want him to do well at state. That’s what we’re focusing on with him,” he said.
Grand Island will be back in action at Columbus Thursday and at the Elkhorn Invite Saturday.