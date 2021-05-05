Islander jumpers leap to success at HAC

In a meet that featured a lot of the state’s best in many of the events, the Grand Island Senior High girls triple jumpers shined.
The Islander duo of Cassidy Hinken and Maddy Hill both set personal bests in going 1-2 in the girls triple jump during the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet Wednesday at Grand Island Senior High.
Hinken won the event at 35-10 3/4, while Hill was second at 34-10 3/4. Hinken’s previous best was 35-6 1/2, while Hill bettered her performance by over a foot, which helped Grand Island finish sixth with 43 points.
“Cassidy really did a great job coming as a freshman and winning it with a great jump and a PR,” GISH girls coach Kip Ramsey said. “She is just continuing to get better as she has already set the freshman school record in the triple jump and she broke it again today. And Maddy betters her jump by over a foot which was great to see.”
Fremont won the girls title with 147.5 points, while Lincoln Southwest was second at 116.5.
Ramsey said performing that well should raise some confidence going into the Class A, District 3 meet next Wednesday at Senior High.
“This is just a tough meet with 12 teams and the competition was phenomenal so it was good to see them perform well,” Ramsey said. “Hopefully that will carry over into districts next week.
Kamdyn Barrientos also highlighted the Islanders as she won the discus at 130-5 and was second in the shot put with a personal best 40-0.
It’s the second time Barrientos went over 130 in the discus as she threw a Class A best 133-6 at the Omaha North Invite last week. Ramsey said he was happy to see her get the PR in the shot put.
“That was really great to see her go over 40 feet in the shot put,” Ramsey said. “And she was consistent in the discus. She continues to compete at a high level for us every week. Just like the jumpers, hopefully that will carry over into districts.”
Overall, the Islanders finished with seven medalists, but Ramsey said there were still some personal records set by the Islanders.
“Even though there were some girls who didn’t get medals, they still set some personal records, which is what you want to see at this time of year,” Ramsey said. “And we’re a young team with a lot of freshmen and sophomores, who are really freshman too with not having a season last year. I saw some good things today.”
Juan Garcia highlighted the Grand Island boys as he won the 3,200 with a 9:52.12. That helped the Islanders finish 10th with 20 points.
Garcia was challenged by Fremont’s Francisco Garcia for about the first mile, then pulled away around the fifth lap and never looked back.
“He really ran a great race and ran a great time basically almost by himself,” GISH boys coach Montie Fyfe said. “And I told him that he’s a conference champion and it’s a big deal. He’s worked so hard and everything he’s done this year comes back to what he started in June. He earned it.”
The other highlight for the Islanders boys was the 3,200 relay with Gage Long, Payton Sindelar, Mason Tompkins and Christian Wiegert finishing third with a season-best 8:19.21.
“We’re happy with that and they beat their season best by nine seconds,” Fyfe said.
Jaiden Chrisman was the other medalist for the Islanders as he took fifth in the shot put (47-8 1/2).
Fyfe said inexperience showed in the HAC, but gives credit to the Islanders for hanging in there.
“We know where we’re at. We have a few inexperienced kids and a meet like today shows whether or not we were fully prepared for this situation. We’re not quite yet and it’s a growing thing for us,” he said. “Our kids are sticking with us and fighting through it. I give them credit for that and hopefully we can continue to build.”