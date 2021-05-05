Islander jumpers leap to success at HAC

Kamdyn Barrientos also highlighted the Islanders as she won the discus at 130-5 and was second in the shot put with a personal best 40-0.

It’s the second time Barrientos went over 130 in the discus as she threw a Class A best 133-6 at the Omaha North Invite last week. Ramsey said he was happy to see her get the PR in the shot put.

“That was really great to see her go over 40 feet in the shot put,” Ramsey said. “And she was consistent in the discus. She continues to compete at a high level for us every week. Just like the jumpers, hopefully that will carry over into districts.”

Overall, the Islanders finished with seven medalists, but Ramsey said there were still some personal records set by the Islanders.

“Even though there were some girls who didn’t get medals, they still set some personal records, which is what you want to see at this time of year,” Ramsey said. “And we’re a young team with a lot of freshmen and sophomores, who are really freshman too with not having a season last year. I saw some good things today.”

Juan Garcia highlighted the Grand Island boys as he won the 3,200 with a 9:52.12. That helped the Islanders finish 10th with 20 points.