Islander rally falls short in loss

KEARNEY — It was a battle of momentum shift during a rivalry showdown between Kearney High and Grand Island.

However, Kearney won the turnover battle and an interception made by Kaden Miller clinched the 38-35 win over the Islanders.

Eight turnovers were made on both sides. However, the Islanders allowed six turnovers. Four were interceptions by quarterback Kytan Fyfe. Despite the costly turnovers the Islanders were still alive.

Kearney led the entire game, but the Islanders were right on their tail. The Bearcats were led by the Miller duos of Riley and Kade. Riley Miller made his first start at quarterback. In his debut, the senior picked up four total touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns were to Kaden Miller.

Kearney had the upper hand in the first half as they led 28-14, but the momentum shifted when the Islanders came back with 14 unanswered points in the third to tie the game.