Islander rally falls short in loss

KEARNEY — It was a battle of momentum shift during a rivalry showdown between Kearney High and Grand Island.
However, Kearney won the turnover battle and an interception made by Kaden Miller clinched the 38-35 win over the Islanders.
Eight turnovers were made on both sides. However, the Islanders allowed six turnovers. Four were interceptions by quarterback Kytan Fyfe. Despite the costly turnovers the Islanders were still alive.
Kearney led the entire game, but the Islanders were right on their tail. The Bearcats were led by the Miller duos of Riley and Kade. Riley Miller made his first start at quarterback. In his debut, the senior picked up four total touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns were to Kaden Miller.
Kearney had the upper hand in the first half as they led 28-14, but the momentum shifted when the Islanders came back with 14 unanswered points in the third to tie the game.
The Bearcats answered back in the fourth with 3-yard rushing touchdown from Chris Dutenhoffer, who also collected two interceptions on defense, to regain the lead. Grand Island had one more chance to make it a tighter game. On fourth & 11, Fyfe aired it out to Will Knuth. Grand Island still trailed 38-35, with one more shot on offense. Kaden Miller made the game-winning turnover to sealed the deal for the Bearcats.