Islander swimmers split with Norfolk

The Grand Island Senior High swimming teams were eager to get back in the pool.

And to be at home as well.

Competing in their first meet since the Hastings Triangular on Dec. 3 on opening day, the Islanders got to compete in their home pool Tuesday at the Grand Island YMCA.

The teams saw success in both, with the boys winning 102-63, while the girls fell 93-77.

“It feels like we’re actually competing even though the season started a while ago,” GISH Brian said. “We swam against a pretty good opponent in Norfolk who has some great individuals and competed well. We’re still learning as we have some freshmen on the team but for the most part, I liked what I saw.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Islander boys captured nine of the 11 events. Jonathan Novinski, Kai Wilson, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo and Luke Dankert joined together in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams that each earned automatic state berths. The 200 freestyle relay swam at 1:43.62, while the 400 freestyle relay swam at 3:49.10.