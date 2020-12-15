Islander swimmers split with Norfolk

The Grand Island Senior High swimming teams were eager to get back in the pool.
And to be at home as well.
Competing in their first meet since the Hastings Triangular on Dec. 3 on opening day, the Islanders got to compete in their home pool Tuesday at the Grand Island YMCA.
The teams saw success in both, with the boys winning 102-63, while the girls fell 93-77.
“It feels like we’re actually competing even though the season started a while ago,” GISH Brian said. “We swam against a pretty good opponent in Norfolk who has some great individuals and competed well. We’re still learning as we have some freshmen on the team but for the most part, I liked what I saw.”
The Islander boys captured nine of the 11 events. Jonathan Novinski, Kai Wilson, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo and Luke Dankert joined together in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams that each earned automatic state berths. The 200 freestyle relay swam at 1:43.62, while the 400 freestyle relay swam at 3:49.10.
Novinski captured the 100 freestyle (55.13) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.04), while Wilson won the 200 freestyle (2:05.96) and 50 freestyle (26.54) and Dankert took the 200 individual medley (2:19.24) and 100 butterfly (1:03.84). Sambula-Monzalvo took the 400 freestyle (4:32.52).
All that pleased Jensen, especially the two relays earning state berths.
“They really looked good on the relays and they both earned automatic state berths so that was nice,” he said. “It’s starting to feel like we’re where we need to be.”
The girls won only three event with freshman Kate Novinski taking the 200 individual medley (2:38.32) and Reagan Greer claiming the 400 freestyle (5:26.88). Novinski joined Lilly Brenna, Ashlyn Muhlbach and Gracie Wilson on the winning 200 freestyle relay (2:01.07). The Islander girls came in second in nine events.
“We had some young girls who did some good things for us. I felt Kate swam well on the relays, including in the 400 freestyle where we got second,” Jensen said. “I feel they are getting better and better all the time.”
Grand Island competes at Lincoln High in a dual Thursday and the Kearney Invite Saturday.
