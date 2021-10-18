Islanders advance in HAC tourney; overcome 2-0 deficit to top Kearney for 10th straight win

The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team kept its winning streak going.
But barely.
The Islanders had to come back from two sets down and a 23-19 third-set deficit to pull out a 24-26, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-7 win over Kearney during the opening match of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament at Senior High.
Grand Island has now won 10 matches in a row.
“We just realized that it was do or die at that point. Getting that third set just really turned it all around for us,” GISH coach Marcus Ehrke said. “That gave us the confidence we needed and it kind of deflated Kearney a little bit in being so close to beating us.”
Kearney coach Theison Anderson said the Beatcats did everything to put themselves in position to win the match.
“We just didn’t finish,” Anderson said. “And that comes down to mental, it had nothing to do with anything physical or being in the right spot. We got scared at the wrong time.”
The Bearcats did enough to keep Grand Island out of system for most of the first three sets as they had 44 kills. Analise Luke had all 11 of her kills during that time and she had a block to give Kearney the 23-19 lead in third set.
“Kearney really did a lot of things well to keep us out of system. I felt early on it was more of what they were doing than what we were doing to ourselves,” Ehrke said.
But Haeydn Hoos, who struggled for most of the match, came alive with four kills during a 6-0 run to help the Islanders rally to take the third set.
Then the Islanders were able to get in system more and that allowed Tia Traudt and Hoos to go off in the fourth. Traudt had eight of her match-high 24 kills, while Hoos added six of her 18 kills in the fourth, including the last two of the set, to help the Islanders force a fifth.
Grand Island kept momentum as Claire Kelly got them out to a 6-0 lead, with Rylie Huff connecting on two blocks and Hoos pounding down two kills in the run.
Kearney did pull to within two a few times. But an Emma Smith kill, followed by an Ella Beckstrom back row termination gave the Islanders a 10-6 lead.
Anderson called his second timeout but that didn’t stop the momentum as a Traudt kill, a Kearney error and a Katie Wemhoff ace serve pushed it to 13-6.
An Islander error stopped the run, but Grand Island got the win after back-to-back kills from Kaiden Dahmer and Traudt.
Avery Franzen led the Bearcats with 18 kills, while Tatum Rusher added nine. Shannon Whalen had 26 assists, while Elli Mehlin added 20.
Anderson said the Islanders were able to get Traudt and Hoos going in the later portions of the match.
“Their outsides came to life. We did a great job of slowing them down early, but kudos to them,” he said. “Their play threw us off a little bit. And they are a great team that has won 10 games in a row. Marcus is a great coach that has them playing well.”
Ehrke said while Traudt and Hoos got their kills, he credited Smith of her play as he felt the senior kept the Islanders in the match with some key kills. She had 10 kills and a block on the night.
“Emma was a great leader for us tonight. She really had some big kills for us and had some crucial ones in each set,” he said. “She did everything as far as walking the walk and talking the talk. She was such a good vocal leader for us too and kept us positive.”
Jaylen Hansen led the defense with 30 digs, while Traudt added 17. Kelly had 55 assists and Huff had six blocks for Grand Island.
The Islanders will take on Lincoln Pius X at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Fremont. The Class No. 10 Thunderbolts won in three sets during the Grand Island triangular on Sept. 2.
Ehrke said he feels the Islanders are a much different team since then and he feels that’s because of confidence.
“We feel confident that if we play up to our capabilities, we can play with anybody and not only challenge people but win,” he said. “We’re going into tomorrow expecting to win two games. We’ve won 10 in a row and we don’t expect to stop anytime soon.”