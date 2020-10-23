Islanders blank Lincoln Pius X in playoff opener

Tomlin said he was especially proud of Walker, who stepped up to take extra carries when injuries hit the Islanders’ backfield the past two weeks.

“Pound for pound, there’s not a tougher guy out there — that’s for sure,” Tomlin said of Walker. “Beau gets every bit out of his body that he can get. He just patiently waited for his opportunity and he’s making the most of it.”

The 5-foot-7, 140-pound Walker had 124 all-purpose yards, including a 29-yard kickoff return against the Thunderbolts.

“It feels amazing to get the opportunity,” Walker said. “Obviously, I’m not the biggest guy, so I just have to make what I can out of each play with my feet. You just have to have the mindset that no matter how big a defensive player is, you’re still going to try to run through them.”

Walker said he and his fellow seniors were determined to perform well in what could be their final home game.

“As seniors, we come out and play hard every single game, but everyone knows what’s on the line, especially now that we’ve entered the playoffs,” Walker said. “Tonight, I think we all stepped up and took it upon ourselves to make something happen.”