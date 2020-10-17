Islanders can't carry momentum from first set, fall to Lincoln East in 4

East was able to get the ball to its attackers, especially to outside hitter Brooke Peltz, who had 15 kills, 10 coming in the second and third sets. The Spartans also got the ball to their three 6-footers in Annalee Ventling-Brown (6-1), Haley Sprackling (6-1) and Brooklyn Fuchs (6-0), who had nine, nine and six kills, respectively. Aaliyah Bradford had 32 assists, while Emma Rust had 12.

“If our passes are at least on the net, our setters are good enough to make plays and they will make the right reads to our hitters,” Gingery said. “We didn’t play safe and our hitters made the plays, especially Brooke who has been on varsity for four years. She definitely handles the pressure well and knows what’s going to get us the win and that’s swinging and being aggressive.”

Huff and Alaina Probasco led the Islanders with nine kills each, while Emma Smith had six and Lilly Reed chipped in five. Pfeifer dished out 34 assists.

Ehrke said it’s amazing what can happened in a volleyball match and gave East credit.

“It can be complete polar opposites from set to set and that’s definitely what happened,” Ehrke said. “I was hoping we would find something. If we lose the second set, that’s fine but find something in the third and the fourth set and that just never happened.