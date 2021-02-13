Islanders claim A-2 district title

The Grand Island Senior High wrestling team wanted a good performance in its home gym for the final time this season.

The Class A No. 5-rated Islanders (NSWCA) got just that.

Grand Island dominated the A-2 district meet with seven champions to help it score 215 points, 33.5 more than runner-up Omaha Westside in front of the home fans Saturday.

In all, the Islanders will take all 13 wrestlers in their lineup to the state wrestling meet, which begins Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

“That’s what makes the district championship more fun, we qualified everybody,” GISH 126-pound district champion Blake Cushing said.

Juan Pedro, Jr. (No. 2 at 113), Ian Obermiller (120), Rogelio Ruiz (No. 6 at 132), Dane Arrants (138), Brody Arrants (No. 2 at 145) and Kolby Lukaseiwicz (No. 6 at 160) joined Cushing (No. 2 at 126) as district champions. Maddon Kontos (third, 106), Tyler Salpas (fourth, 152), Casey Reis (fourth, 170), De Andre Brock (fourth, 182), Daylon Keolavone (second, 220) and Michael Isele (third, 285) were the other Islanders to earn state berths.

Those results pleased Grand Island coach Joey Morrison.