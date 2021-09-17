Islanders drive 89 yards, top Fremont 17-15 on late Braxton Mendez field goal

The odds seemed stacked against Grand Island Senior High.
Trailing Fremont by a point, the Islanders took over on their own 9-yard line with 2:24 remaining and no timeouts.
A Grand Island offense that had been on the field for only nine of the previous 51 plays needed to come to life — and quickly.
Did it ever.
The Islanders eventually drove 89 yards to set up Braxton Mendez’s game-winning 19-yard field goal with 12 seconds left, allowing the team to celebrate a 17-15 victory at Memorial Stadium Friday.
“Last week I missed one, and I just had to clear my mind for this one,” Mendez said. “My mind was clear. Snap, hold, kick and it was there.”
Class A No. 10-rated Grand Island avoided losing at home for the second straight week.
“I think it’s a huge shot in the arm for us,” G.I. coach Jeff Tomlin said. “Let’s be honest, it was pretty much a must win if we want to keep postseason hopes alive down the stretch and be alive for district play. They fought hard. I’m proud of them.”
The game-winning drive appeared to hit a major snag when a Kytan Fyfe to Brandon Fox 30-yard pass to the Fremont 18-yard line was called back for holding and set up a first-and-27 at the Islander 35.
“(The penalty) made it tough, but the kids have that never-say-die mindset,” Tomlin said. “I’m just awful proud of them. I know there are things that we can do better but, heck, that’s one of the better wins in recent memory. And we needed it.”
Fox — who finished with nine catches for 114 yards — hoped for another opportunity. He got it on third-and-21 and gained 42 yards down to the Fremont 17.
“I was praying for that next catch,” Fox said. “They called it again, and I went up and got it again. It was another great ball by Kytan. Credit to him.”
The senior receiver said the drive was a case of practice makes perfect.
“We were just running the two-minute ‘O’ that we practice all week,” he said. “Then we got a big play. They called my number. Kytan threw a great ball, and I went over and got it.
“But it was just the two-minute ‘O.’ We work on it Monday and Thursday every week. It paid off.”
The Islanders (2-2) eventually got a first-and-goal at the 3 but couldn’t get in on three tries. That set up the chip shot by Mendez after G.I. allowed the play clock to run down to 1 before calling a timeout.
“That showed a lot of character,” Tomlin said. “They responded in a big way to a lot of different adversity. Losing (running back/linebacker) Jace Chrisman in the opening possession (to a sprained ankle) — arguably one of our best players — we just responded. Justyce Hostetler came in and did a great job.
“I’m just proud of the kids’ effort. They just hung in there and took a lot of punches. They just kept getting up off the mat. When we had to have a couple plays, we made them. It was a lot of heart.”
Fremont (2-2) had a chance to make things even tougher for Grand Island on its possession before the game-winning drive. The Tigers had a first-and-goal at the 8 but lost yards on three straight plays — including an 8-yard sack by Alex Dzingle — to find themselves in a fourth-and-goal at the 25.
A pass was picked off by Fyfe at the 9 to set up the Islanders’ final drive.
“I think we demoralized them just a little bit and we forced them into a field goal decision or to go for it,” Tomlin said. “I think both teams were gassed, and we just hung on a little more.”
Grand Island also produced a key late score in the first half.
The Islanders entered halftime with momentum and a 14-12 lead after converting on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line as time expired.
After both teams used up two timeouts, the ball was finally snapped and Fyfe hit Fox with a quick pass to put Grand Island up 14-12.
“Just running down the clock and then getting the score at the end was big,” Tomlin said. “Great execution on that play by our offensive line and Kytan and Brandon.”
During the series of timeouts, Grand Island never switched its play call, just adjusted the formation.
“We called it again,” Fox said. “They called timeouts and we executed it good. It was another one of our barnyard plays.”
The Islanders had also scored on their first possession when Fyfe was able to deliver a calm 28-yard floater to a wide-open Dylan Sextro in the end zone with 5:22 remaining in the first quarter.
Fyfe finished 20-for-35 for 241 yards with two touchdowns.
Fremont took over from there. Micah Moore broke through the line for a 30-yard score with 2:19 to go in the first, but a dropped snap on the PAT attempt allowed Grand Island to maintain a 7-6 lead.
Moore struck again on a 1-yard plunge with 6:15 remaining in the second quarter. The Tigers led 12-7 after a failed PAT pass.
Moore finished with 36 carries for 157 yards.
The Fremont offense kept moving the ball in the second half, but only had a 37-yard field goal by Nathan Jones with 30 seconds left in the third quarter to show for it.
That looked like it might be enough for a 15-14 win until Grand Island’s offense came through late.
“This offense is capable of run, pass — everything,” Fox said. “Our O-line keeps getting better. Our receivers, running backs, quarterback — they can all do it.”