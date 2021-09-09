Islanders face No. 4 Lincoln Southeast in home opener

After splitting a pair of road games to open the season, Class A No. 10-rated Grand Island Senior High feels some extra appreciation for Friday’s home opener against No. 4 Lincoln Southeast.
“Two on the road is always tough, and we had two really good opponents on the road,” Islanders coach Jeff Tomlin said. “It’s tough establishing a road routine, but our kids did a great job. They traveled really well and now we’re back home in the friendly confines. I know we’re going to have great crowd support.
“We’re really looking forward to it. I know we’re going to play as hard as we can.”
Grand Island bounced back from an opening 38-35 loss to No. 9 Kearney to defeat Lincoln Pius X 28-14.
That leaves Tomlin feeling confident about his team entering the 7 p.m. top 10 showdown at Memorial Stadium.
“I know our kids are going to play well,” he said. “I know we’re going to be well-prepared for them. We’re obviously going to have to do a good job of taking care of the football, doing those controllable things, minimizing things like we did last week.
“We minimized turnovers to zero. We minimized penalties to very few. We had very few unforced errors. We played a clean game, and we were able to come out with a W against a very good opponent. I don’t see any reason it can’t happen that way again. But we have to control the factors that we can, and that’s our effort and our preparation and that kind of stuff.”
The turnover turnaround was a drastic one for the Islanders after committing six in the loss to the rival Bearcats.
“We work on it (preventing turnovers) all the time,” Tomlin said. “We put an emphasis on it all the time, so we didn’t do anything dramatic in week two. We just did what we’ve been coached to do the whole time. I think our kids did a stellar job putting an individual emphasis on it.”
Grand Island averages 181 yards rushing and 116.5 yards passing.
Quarterback Kytan Fyfe is 15-for-34 for 216 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions and leads the team with 168 yards rushing with a TD.
Linebackers Jace Chrisman (21) and Ben Francl (20) top the Islanders in tackles.
Southeast defeated Omaha North 29-19 and Lincoln Southwest 28-21, two 0-2 teams that have played only rated teams.
The Knights include Nebraska recruits linebacker Jake Appleget and offensive tackle Gunnar Gottula and junior Division I prospect Teitum Tuioti, a defensive end/linebacker.
“Obviously they have a lot of talent on their roster, a lot of guys who have already committed,” Tomlin said. “They are always talented and have good size. That is nothing that we can have any control over, so we choose not to focus on that. But that’s kind of what stands out.”
Southeast averages 231 yards rushing and 81 yards passing. Junior Max Buettenback has 346 yards on 51 carries with four touchdowns.
“They run the ball really, really well with the Buettenback kid getting the lion’s share of carries,” Tomlin said. “They play good, hard-nosed defense, and they always have. They’re a physical team.
“The number of snaps we get and first downs will be important. Obviously when we get into the red zone we have to hit paydirt. We have to come away with points. Defensively we’ve got to make them earn everything and then we have to create turnovers of our own so we can give our offense some advantages.”
Coming off the win at Pius, a victory over the Knights would be a big early-season boost for the Islanders.
“It’s a huge opportunity for momentum,” Tomlin said. “We want to see weekly improvement in every phase of our game because we’re gradually building into what we think will be a pretty good football team. That 1% improvement out of every guy is collectively a lot of improvement, so I think we could gain a lot of momentum.”
And he likes the foundation that the team established over the first two games.
“I’m really proud of them,” he said. “I’m proud of our attitude and our effort, the way we’re preparing, the way that we approach things. I really think this team has a high ceiling, and I think they’re working hard every day to reach it.”
Northwest (1-1) at Alliance (0-2)
Class B No. 8-rated Northwest aims for its second win in a row and first road victory during Friday’s road game at Alliance.
Quarterback Sam Hartman is 31-for-48 for 439 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also tops the Vikings with 99 yards rushing with three TDs.
Alliance lost to Class C-1 Mitchell 42-12 and York 27-6. The Bulldogs average 129.5 yards rushing and 61 yards passing.
GICC (0-2) at Centennial (1-1)
Grand Island Central Catholic hopes history repeats itself when it travels to Utica to take on Centennial Friday at 7 p.m.
Last season a playoff season got kickstarted with a win over Broncos after the Crusaders started 0-2 with losses to ranked Archbishop Bergan and Sutton. GICC was outscored 75-15 to those teams this year, although Sutton fell out of the Class C-2 rankings after a loss to Wilber-Clatonia.
Centennial beat Superior 34-6 and lost to No. 4 Aquinas 14-0.
The Broncos average 124.5 yards rushing and 110 yards passing. Junior quarterback Maj Nisley has rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns and is 21-for-46 passing for 232 yards with one TD and three interceptions.