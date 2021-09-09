Islanders face No. 4 Lincoln Southeast in home opener

After splitting a pair of road games to open the season, Class A No. 10-rated Grand Island Senior High feels some extra appreciation for Friday’s home opener against No. 4 Lincoln Southeast.

“Two on the road is always tough, and we had two really good opponents on the road,” Islanders coach Jeff Tomlin said. “It’s tough establishing a road routine, but our kids did a great job. They traveled really well and now we’re back home in the friendly confines. I know we’re going to have great crowd support.

“We’re really looking forward to it. I know we’re going to play as hard as we can.”

Grand Island bounced back from an opening 38-35 loss to No. 9 Kearney to defeat Lincoln Pius X 28-14.

That leaves Tomlin feeling confident about his team entering the 7 p.m. top 10 showdown at Memorial Stadium.

“I know our kids are going to play well,” he said. “I know we’re going to be well-prepared for them. We’re obviously going to have to do a good job of taking care of the football, doing those controllable things, minimizing things like we did last week.