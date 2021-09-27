Islanders fall to Class A, No. 10 North Platte

Grand Island Senior High hung with Class A No. 10-rated North Platte for half of their contest Monday.

But the Bulldogs put up four runs in the top of the fifth inning to pull away for a 9-2 victory.

“Until that fifth inning, it was 5-2,” Grand Island coach Taylor Graves said. “That’s an easy to come back from ballgame if you put the ball in play and make things happen. We just didn’t do it tonight.”

North Platte (23-8) only outhit the Islanders 6-3, but the hosts also had three of the game’s four errors.

Grand Island trailed 4-2 after three innings but couldn’t plate another run after that point.

“I thought we started out well and scored two runs over the first three innings,” Graves said. “But I was disappointed with how we fell flat the rest of the game.”

Leslie Ramos led the Islanders (12-22) by going 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. She also made some key plays from her catcher’s position.

“Defensively, I thought Leslie Ramos did great,” Graves said. “She threw out a couple girls stealing. We just have to put it together.”