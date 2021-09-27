 Skip to main content
Islanders fall to Class A, No. 10 North Platte
Grand Island Senior High hung with Class A No. 10-rated North Platte for half of their contest Monday.

But the Bulldogs put up four runs in the top of the fifth inning to pull away for a 9-2 victory.

“Until that fifth inning, it was 5-2,” Grand Island coach Taylor Graves said. “That’s an easy to come back from ballgame if you put the ball in play and make things happen. We just didn’t do it tonight.”

North Platte (23-8) only outhit the Islanders 6-3, but the hosts also had three of the game’s four errors.

Grand Island trailed 4-2 after three innings but couldn’t plate another run after that point.

“I thought we started out well and scored two runs over the first three innings,” Graves said. “But I was disappointed with how we fell flat the rest of the game.”

Leslie Ramos led the Islanders (12-22) by going 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. She also made some key plays from her catcher’s position.

“Defensively, I thought Leslie Ramos did great,” Graves said. “She threw out a couple girls stealing. We just have to put it together.”

Tatum Montelongo picked up the complete-game win for the Bulldogs. She allowed one earned run on three hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Leadoff hitter Sydney Barner went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs.

Braelyn Sindelar took the loss. She went 4 2/3 innings in total over two appearances, allowing three earned runs on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Grand Island enters a busy final week of the regular season. The Islanders host Lincoln High for a doubleheader Tuesday, play in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament Saturday in Lincoln then return home for a pair of games against Columbus next Monday.

Graves said this is a chance for the team to get things going in the right direction for the postseason.

“We need lots of energy and lots of communication,” she said. “We need to come out ready to play every game.

“We have lots of games left, and hopefully we get some momentum going into conference and districts.”

North PLatte 9, Grand Island 2

North Platte (23-8) 112 140 0—9 6 1

Grand Island (12-22) 101 000 0—2 3 3

WP—Montelongo. LP—Sindelar.

