Islanders fall to Lincoln High 8-1

The Grand Island Senior High boys tennis team dropped its home opener against Lincoln High.

The Islanders won only one match during its 8-1 loss to the Links Tuesday at the GISH tennis courts.

It wasn’t the result GISH coach Josh Budler wanted but he said he felt the Islanders competed.

“Our performances were OK. I think we’re a lot more competitive than we were last year when we played them,” Budler said. “They were just a little better than we were. I was hoping to be a little more competitive in those singles matches and we need to learn how to win the close matches. I think it’s going to be a long-term thing for us before we get the results that we want.”

The only win came at No. 3 doubles when Alex Chi and Izaak Pierson earned an 8-6 win over Kyren Koch and Lewis Roke.

“I’m glad they found a way to get the win,” Budler said. “They did a great job and good for them to get the win. I hope this gives them confidence.”

The Islanders didn’t win a match at singles, but came close to winning one at No. 6 singles when Harry Dunder edged Mason Havel 9-8 (8-6). It was a match that went back and forth with no one gaining an advantage until the tiebreaker.