Islanders fall to Omaha South in A1 district
Islanders fall to Omaha South in A1 district

  • Updated
OMAHA — The Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team saw its season come to an end.

The Islanders fell to Omaha South 44-41 in the Class A, District 1 Tournament Monday.

Grand Island fell behind 21-15 at the half, but battled back to the lead in the fourth quarter. However, the Packers made the plays down the stretch to get the victory.

GISH coach Scott Hirchert said he was proud of the Islanders effort, especially after getting down.

“We played hard. We were down but came back and took the lead. We kept battling and had a chance at the end and that’s all you want,” Hirchert said.

Madison Webster paced Grand Island with 12 points, while Claire Kelly chipped in 11.

The Islanders end their season at 1-20. Hirchert said it was a challenging year for the Islanders.

“We had a lot of ups and downs. We had a lot of adversity during the course of the year but the kids handled it very well, especially practice,” Hirchert said. “It forced the kids to step up because we played some young kids.”

Grand Island (1-20) 10 5 11 15—41

Omaha South (2-17) 10 11 6 17—44

GRAND ISLAND—Abbi Maciejewski 2, Claire Kelly 11, Jaylen Hansen 3, Madison Webster 12, Elli Ward 1, Hailey Kenkel 8, Noelle Adams 4.

OMAHA SOUTH—Emma Utterback 2, Savanah Appel 21, Gisela Meza-Guzman 7, Skye Giddings 12, Nataiya Jones 2.

