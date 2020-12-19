Islanders go 1-4; Papillion-La Vista wins Flatwater Fracas

Jack Hamilton (145), Nick Hamilton and Price recorded pins, while Coleton Haggin (160) had a 14-1 major decision. Alex Morris won a 4-3 decision over No. 4 Deegan Nelson at 182 to gave Papillion-LaVista a commanding 54-6 lead.

Rudner won the highlighted match of the dual when he posted a 3-1 win over Beatrice’s Trevor Reinke, who is ranked No. 2 in Class B and a defending state champion. Rudner scored the lone takedown with 15 seconds left of the second period for a 2-1 edge, then recorded an escape early in the third period.

“I was proud that I was able to get the takedown when I did,” he said. “The match came down to whoever scored first.”

The Monarchs also defeated Lincoln Southwest 51-24, and Class A No. 8 Kearney 37-33 to win Pool C. Then they defeated Class B No. 9 Waverly 58-24 before earning a second victory on the day over Kearney 41-33. Curry said that’s an impressive day, especially getting two wins over Kearney.

“That’s saying something because Kearney is always well-coached with great individuals,” he said. “For us to do that in one day does not happen very often. This team has worked extremely hard in the last month and I just think we just keep getting better every day.”

Rudner said this should give the Monarchs confidence,