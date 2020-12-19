Islanders go 1-4; Papillion-La Vista wins Flatwater Fracas

Papillion-La Vista got going early in the Flatwater Fracas championship dual.
And there was nothing Beatrice could do to stop it.
The Class A No. 4-rated Monarchs (NSWCA) got off to a 26-0 lead and went on to defeat the Class B No. 2 Orangemen 54-18 Saturday at Grand Island Senior High.
In fact, the Monarchs only lost one match head-to-head as they gave up two forfeits.
That capped a 5-0 day for Papillion-La Vista, including going 3-0 to win the gold tournament. The Monarchs also had five wrestlers go 5-0 during the day — Jacob Campbell (113 pounds),Ian Rudner (No. 4 at 138), Nick Hamilton (No. 1 at 152), Cole Price (No. 1 at 170) and Alex Morris (182).
And the Monarchs got things going at 285 pounds when Jace Wheeler pinned Zachary Morris in 3:11 to start their 26-0 spurt.
“We tell our kids to breath, relax and just have fun,” Monarchs coach Chris Curry said. “They are not afraid to hit something and fire that shot off. And we have great leadership. Jace really got us going and he’s a first-year guy. That was exciting to see.”
That followed with two major decisions from Dominic Martinez (106) and Campbell before Cal Price (120) and Jordan Bobier (No. 6 at 126) recorded back-to-back pins to give the Monarchs that 26-0 cushion.
Jack Hamilton (145), Nick Hamilton and Price recorded pins, while Coleton Haggin (160) had a 14-1 major decision. Alex Morris won a 4-3 decision over No. 4 Deegan Nelson at 182 to gave Papillion-LaVista a commanding 54-6 lead.
Rudner won the highlighted match of the dual when he posted a 3-1 win over Beatrice’s Trevor Reinke, who is ranked No. 2 in Class B and a defending state champion. Rudner scored the lone takedown with 15 seconds left of the second period for a 2-1 edge, then recorded an escape early in the third period.
“I was proud that I was able to get the takedown when I did,” he said. “The match came down to whoever scored first.”
The Monarchs also defeated Lincoln Southwest 51-24, and Class A No. 8 Kearney 37-33 to win Pool C. Then they defeated Class B No. 9 Waverly 58-24 before earning a second victory on the day over Kearney 41-33. Curry said that’s an impressive day, especially getting two wins over Kearney.
“That’s saying something because Kearney is always well-coached with great individuals,” he said. “For us to do that in one day does not happen very often. This team has worked extremely hard in the last month and I just think we just keep getting better every day.”
Rudner said this should give the Monarchs confidence,
“I think this helps us out a lot,” Rudner said. “We didn’t do well here last year. We just stepped up and got it done.”
Drew Arnold, No. 1 at 132, pinned Grady Thober in 23 seconds to be the lone head-to-head winner for Beatrice. Brock Ostdiek (195) and Nolan Bahnson (220) recorded forfeit wins.
Beatrice coach Jordan Johnson said he was impressed with Papillion-La Vista, but was happy with how the Orangemen competed overall. They won their pool by defeating Bellevue East 60-12 and Class A No. 6 Lincoln East 44-29. In the gold tournament, Beatrice defeated No. 3 Grand Island 43-28 and Lincoln East in a second-matchup 43-36.
“Hats off to Papillion-La Vista, they are a really good team, and I knew it was going to be tough. They have strong individuals from top to bottom,” Johnson said. “But overall, we wrestled very well. We beat a very good Lincoln East team twice. Competing in this tournament only gets us better and prepares us for the state tournament. I’m happy with what we did.”Meanwhile, a short-handed Grand Island struggled with its day, going only 1-4 to take eighth in the gold bracket.
The Islanders were missing a few wrestlers, including Rogelio Ruiz, who hurt himself in warmups before their first dual.
Grand Island won its opening round dual with Smith Center, Kansas, 40-37, but fell to Waverly in the Pool A final 42-36.
In the gold tournament, the Islanders lost to Beatrice 43-28, Columbus 51-30 and Waverly 42-36 in the seventh-place match.
The bright spot for Grand Island was it had three wrestlers go undefeated on the day — Brody Arrants (145), Tyler Salpas (152) and Michael Isele (285).
Jason Perez (113) and Alex Dzingle (138) both went 4-1.
GISH coach Joey Morrison said a lot of young wrestlers gained some experience for the Islanders in the tournament and he liked what he saw from the undefeated wrestlers.
“I was happy to get some young guys to compete for us and I was proud of Brody, Tyler and Michael. They really performed well and tried to rally our guys,” he said. “We were competitive but just fell short in a few duals. But we do have a lot to look forward to in the next semester. We’ll get some practice in over break and be ready to go.”
Morrison said he hopes to have all of the missing Islanders back when they travel to North Platte on Jan. 2.
