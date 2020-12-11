Islanders grind their way past Fremont

The Islanders had 15 turnovers compared to Fremont’s five, and Slough said that is a direct result of a lack of confidence.

“We just don’t have confidence with the basketball in our hands,” he said. “I think you saw that against their pressure a little bit. We’re just tentative. We’re scared to make a mistake and in doing so, we’re not making plays.

“I’ve got to get the fear of failure out of these guys and get them confident enough to make basketball plays.”

The Islanders were happier with things on the defensive end. Fremont (0-3) was held to 24.6% (14-for-57) from the floor and 8-for-35 (22.9%) from behind the 3-point line.

“Fremont is a tough guard because they put five guards out there that are very much alike and we are very big,” Slough said. “We kind of have tall, slow-footed guys and they have the exact opposite. They can drive you and spread you and kick it, and then they’re not shy shooting the 3-point basket.”

The only time that Fremont scored more than five unanswered points came when Jadyn Cascio Jensen hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter to cut the lead back down to nine.