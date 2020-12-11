 Skip to main content
Islanders grind their way past Fremont
FILE PHOTO: GISH Basketball

Grand Island Senior High left Friday’s home game against Fremont far from satisfied.

But the Islanders did leave with a win.

Isaac Traudt put up 23 points and 14 rebounds and Kytan Fyfe nearly gave the Islanders a second double-double with 11 points and nine boards. That was enough to help Grand Island top the Tigers 60-39.

“We grinded through it, and that’s probably our identity right now to be honest with you,” Islanders coach Jeremiah Slough said. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we’re going to have to grind things out until we get things figured out offensively.”

Grand Island (2-1) jumped out to a 7-0 lead but saw Fremont tie things up at 14-all at the end of the first quarter.

But the Islanders built up a 30-20 halftime lead and steadily extended things from there.

Still, G.I. was far from pleased about how things went on the offensive end.

“I think we have a long ways to go,” said Traudt, who finished 9-for-9 from inside the 3-point arc. “Tonight wasn’t our best night offensively. I think we missed a lot of things — inside looks, outside looks too. They play extremely hard and they play tough, so it’s probably the most aggressive team we’ve played so far. So it was tough for us to stay in condition the whole game.”

The Islanders had 15 turnovers compared to Fremont’s five, and Slough said that is a direct result of a lack of confidence.

“We just don’t have confidence with the basketball in our hands,” he said. “I think you saw that against their pressure a little bit. We’re just tentative. We’re scared to make a mistake and in doing so, we’re not making plays.

“I’ve got to get the fear of failure out of these guys and get them confident enough to make basketball plays.”

The Islanders were happier with things on the defensive end. Fremont (0-3) was held to 24.6% (14-for-57) from the floor and 8-for-35 (22.9%) from behind the 3-point line.

“Fremont is a tough guard because they put five guards out there that are very much alike and we are very big,” Slough said. “We kind of have tall, slow-footed guys and they have the exact opposite. They can drive you and spread you and kick it, and then they’re not shy shooting the 3-point basket.”

The only time that Fremont scored more than five unanswered points came when Jadyn Cascio Jensen hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter to cut the lead back down to nine.

“They’re easily capable of going on a 15-0 run, especially with the shooters they have, even off the bench too,” Traudt said. “We just had to limit them and keep them off the line.”

Grand Island quickly turns around and hosts Bellevue East Saturday at 5:15 p.m.

For a team breaking in four new starters around Traudt, the more games the better during this first part of the season.

“We have another tough match-up (Saturday) that we’re going to have to play really well to win again,” Traudt said. “It’s a different play style that we’re

playing against, so we’ll just get ready for the scout in the morning and then get ready to play.”

GIRLS

Fremont 79, Grand Island 33

All five starters scored at least nine points to lead Class A preseason No. 2-rated Fremont to a 79-33 victory over Grand Island Senior High Friday.

The Tigers produced the first nine points and led 31-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Sarah Shepard topped Fremont with 21 points. The Tigers enjoyed a 49-18 advantage on rebounds.

Ella McDonald had 14 points for the Islanders, who committed 27 turnovers and didn’t attempt a free throw.

GISH-Fremont boys boxscore

Grand Island 60, Fremont 39

FREMONT (0-3)

Drew Selton 2-11 0-1 5, Colin Ridder 0-3 0-0 0, Carter Sintek 2-8 0-0 5, Micah Moore 3-7 3-4 9, Mason Limbach 0-1 0-0 0, Dawson Glause 1-4 0-1 2, Conner Richmond 1-3 0-0 3, Jadyn Cascio Jensen 3-8 0-0 9, Sam Gifford 1-10 0-1 3, Mark Mendoza 0-0 0-0 0, John Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Hudson Cunnings 0-0 0-0 0, Daminik Jones 1-1 0-0 3.

GRAND ISLAND (2-1)

Aiden Klemme 2-5 1-2 6, Dylan Sextro 2-4 1-2 5, Kytan Fyfe 3-7 4-7 11, Isaac Traudt 9-12 5-7 23, Jacob Nesvara 2-3 3-5 7, Aidan Keyes 1-2 0-0 3, Alex Hinken 0-0 0-0 0, Cohen Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Dru Hofeldt 1-2 2-2 5, Colton Marsh 0-0 0-0 0, Riley Plummer 0-0 0-0 0, Brandon Fox 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-37 16-25 60.

Fremont 14 6 11 8—39

Grand Island 14 16 12 18—60

3-point field goals—F 8-35 (Selton 1-7, Ridder 0-1, Sintek 1-7, Glause 0-1, Richmond 1-3, Cascio Jensen 3-8, Gifford 1-6, Russell 0-1, Jones 1-1), GI 4-15 (Klemme 1-4, Fyfe 1-3, Traudt 0-3, Keyes 1-2, Hofeldt 1-2, Fox 0-1). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—F 26 (Moore 5), GI 45 (Traudt 14). Assists—F 6 (Ridder, Moore 2), GI 8 (Nesvara 3). Turnovers—F 5, GI 15. Total fouls—F 19, GI 15. Technicals—Fremont bench.

GISH-Fremont girls boxscore

Fremont 79, Grand Island 33

FREMONT (3-0)

Taylor McCabe 6-18 3-3 18, Bella Keaton 6-10 0-0 15, McKenna Murphy 4-12 1-1 9, Sarah Shepard 9-15 3-4 21, Macy Bryant 5-7 0-0 11, Emmalee Sheppard 2-5 1-2 5, Amelia Knosp 0-0 0-0 0, Elise Estudillo 0-1 0-0 0, Mackenzie Kinning 0-2 0-0 0, Maggie McClain 0-0 0-0 0, Amber Millard 0-0 0-0 0, Sydney Glause 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-71 8-14 79.

GRAND ISLAND (0-4)

Kaylee Hemingway 1-3 0-0 2, Ella McDonald 5-12 0-0 14, Abbie Maciejewski 3-7 0-0 7, Madison Webster 1-3 0-0 2, Noelle Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Jaylen Hansen 0-2 0-0 0, Hailey Kenkel 2-4 0-0 4, Emma McCoy 0-2 0-0 0, Mya Gawrych 2-5 0-0 4, Elli Ward 0-0 0-0 0, Lily Chavez 0-0 0-0 0, Briannah Kutschau 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-39 0-0 33.

Fremont 31 21 19 8—79

Grand Island 11 9 8 5—33

3-point field goals—F 7-32 (McCabe 3-9, Keaton 3-6, Murphy 0-7, Shepard 0-4, Bryant 1-2, Sheppard 0-3, Estudillo 0-1), GI 5-14 (McDonald 4-8, Maciejewski 1-3, Kenkel 0-1, Gawrych 0-2). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—F 49 (McCabe 9), GI 18 (Webster, Adams, Hansen 3). Assists—F 7 (McCabe, Shepard 3), GI 4 (McDonald 2). Turnovers—F 11, GI 27. Total fouls—F 4, GI 12. Technicals—none.

