Islanders hit the road again for upset bid of No. 1 Bellevue West

“We found ways, and then we created takeaways. Those four takeaways were huge and were ultimately the ballgame. I thought we played really good team defense. Yup, they are good and they got us on a couple (plays), but everybody is good at this juncture. You just have to get one more stop and score one more point to survive and advance.”

That was only the second-biggest upset in Class A in the opening round. Omaha North stunning undefeated Millard South for the first win by a 16-seed over a No. 1 seed ever in the class showed how unpredictable this postseason could be.

“There’s almost no margin for error,” Tomlin said. “There’s a bigger margin for those that have more talent, and those that maybe don’t have as much the margin for error is nearly nonexistent.”

With Millard South’s early exit, Bellevue West (9-1) moved into the No. 1 ranking. The Thunderbirds’ only loss was to Millard South 42-28 on Sept. 16.

“Obviously, they’re very strong offensively,” Tomlin said. “They have a lot of weapons. They are very balanced — basically 50/50 run/pass. They’ve got a great running back who is rushing for a lot of yards and scores, but they’ve got four or five very capable receivers and a good quarterback and O-line. Offensively, they’re really strong.