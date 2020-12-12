Islanders hold off Bellevue East

By Dale Miller
Free throws won’t be the flashiest part of Isaac Traudt’s highlight reel.
But a huge performance from the line by the 6-foot-9 junior and his teammates helped Grand Island Senior High hold off Bellevue East 54-50 on Saturday.
Traudt put up 18 of his career-high 34 points in the fourth quarter, including a 13-for-14 performance from the charity stripe.
“It’s nice to have somebody who has the ability to get open like he does when we need him to get the basketball, and then to go to the line and make free throws — you’ve got to have that,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “When you have one of the best players in the state, you expect him to come up big in those moments, and he’s going to continue to do that for us.”
The Islanders (3-1) went 18-for-20 from the line in the final period to nail down the win after taking the lead for good on a pair of Traudt free throws with 3:23 remaining.
But the Chieftains (1-3) remained within one possession until the very end.
A pair of Traudt free throws gave the Islanders a 51-47 cushion with 15.0 seconds remaining.
TK Barnett hit a long 3-pointer on the other end with nine seconds remaining to cap off his team-high 19-point effort.
Traudt hit his final two free throws with 7.0 seconds left to put GISH up 53-50 and surpass his previous career high of 33 points set last season at Omaha Creighton Prep.
Slough then had Dru Hofeldt foul Barnett as soon as he crossed midcourt to prevent Bellevue East from getting a 3-pointer off.
Barnett, who had been 10-for-10 from the line, missed his first one and had to intentionally miss his second.
Kytan Fyfe snagged the rebound and made a free throw with 1.5 seconds left to seal the win.
“I’ve been running through these (late-game) situations my entire life since I was 12 years old as a student manager for coach (Rick) Rath (at Doniphan-Trumbull),” Slough said. “For the first five years of my coaching career, it seemed like we lost every single one of these darn things, so it’s always nice to win one and have the ball bounce our way.”
It was the second straight Saturday that the Islanders earned a four-point win on their home court.
“Winning the close ones is going to be important for us right now because there’s going to be a lot of close ones,” Slough said. “So we just have to find ways in these low-possession games to make enough plays late to give ourselves a chance to win.
“The toughness this group showed tonight was really, really impressive.”
Slough said the starting five really came through while playing significant minutes. Grand Island got one shot, two rebounds and three assists from its bench.
Slough said despite being tired and playing their second game in less than 24 hours, the starters did exactly what they needed to do down the stretch.
“We had to make free throws, we had to take care of the ball and we had to have incredible attention to detail,” he said. “I thought that our attention to detail was the best it had been the entire game there in the last four minutes, and that’s the key to winning basketball games.”
Bellevue East led 23-17 at halftime, but Grand Island took a 31-29 lead into the fourth quarter when Dylan Sextro scored on an inbound play at the buzzer.
The Chieftains were also called for a technical, so Traudt hit two free throws to start the fourth. That gave the Islanders momentum until Bellevue East recovered to go up 41-40 with 3:32 remaining.
“It was obviously a big play — 1.9 (seconds) there, Dylan makes a great play over a good player to get the basket,” Slough said. “I thought our kids were able to hold their composure when it got a little chippy in there, so getting those four points was huge.
“Then I thought we kind of let our guard up. I thought Bellevue East did a good job of responding to that little adversity and came back with a punch of their own.”
GIRLS
Bellevue East 64, Grand Island 20
Bellevue East scored the first 17 points and 23 of the first 25 to rout Grand Island Senior High 64-20 Saturday.
Mya Skoff led the Chieftains (3-1) with 19 points while Riley Jensen added 16.
Abbi Maciejewski put up nine points for the Islanders (0-4).
