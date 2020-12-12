Islanders hold off Bellevue East

Slough said the starting five really came through while playing significant minutes. Grand Island got one shot, two rebounds and three assists from its bench.

Slough said despite being tired and playing their second game in less than 24 hours, the starters did exactly what they needed to do down the stretch.

“We had to make free throws, we had to take care of the ball and we had to have incredible attention to detail,” he said. “I thought that our attention to detail was the best it had been the entire game there in the last four minutes, and that’s the key to winning basketball games.”

Bellevue East led 23-17 at halftime, but Grand Island took a 31-29 lead into the fourth quarter when Dylan Sextro scored on an inbound play at the buzzer.

The Chieftains were also called for a technical, so Traudt hit two free throws to start the fourth. That gave the Islanders momentum until Bellevue East recovered to go up 41-40 with 3:32 remaining.

“It was obviously a big play — 1.9 (seconds) there, Dylan makes a great play over a good player to get the basket,” Slough said. “I thought our kids were able to hold their composure when it got a little chippy in there, so getting those four points was huge.