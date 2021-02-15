Islanders hope to keep momentum going at state tournament

Arends, ranked No. 3 at 120 pounds, has the most experience and the most success for the Vikings. The senior is a two-time medalist, including a state runner-up finish in 2019 when Northwest captured the Class B state title. He has three losses at the state wrestling tournament, two of them to Gering’s Quinton Chavez. Arends could face him in the quarterfinals.

Sybrandts said he hopes Arends can pull through and get a state championship and has enjoyed coaching him over the years.

“It’s been a privilege coaching Grady over his career. I’ve had him ever since he was a little guy all the way up through high school,” Sybrandts said. “It goes by fast and I can’t believe it’s coming to an end. He’s been a face of our program for a while. He just needs to take one match at a time and be focused because he’s got some dudes in his bracket.”

Alcorta, Cooley and Isele are returning qualifiers for the Vikings, while Ruff is a first time qualifier. Cooley is a two-time qualifier who was a match away from getting a medal and Isele was 2-2 in last year’s tournament and also missed on getting a medal.