Islanders hopes late-season momentum carries over

Last year, the Grand Island Senior High volleyball team finished the season on a high note.

After starting the year 6-11, the Islanders went 11-3, which included a 10-match win to close the year and finished at 17-14.

That was the first winning season for Grand Island since the 2016 season.

The Islanders are hoping that late season success carries over into the 2022 season.

GISH coach Marcus Ehrke said there are expectations going into this year because of that last season’s success.

“That success kind of set a benchmark for a successful season,” he said. “I think the girls are excited that there is a bar that is set higher than it’s been the past few years. We have established ourselves as a winning program. Now it is time for us to get over that hump and start challenging the top teams in our conference and class.

The Islanders return six starters from last year’s team, including sophomore Tia Traudt, who earned All-Heartland second team honors last year with 355 kills, 315 digs, 20 blocks and 25 ace serves.

Ehrke said Traudt should have a strong sophomore season. He also felt Traudt’s play should be much improved, especially on defense.

“She’s improved a lot in her game, especially on the defensive end. She struggled a lot in her passing and serve-receive where the attacking part came easy for her last year,” Ehrke said. “I’m looking forward to seeing her continue to raise as a player and impact our program.”

“She’s always been the type of kid who does the right thing, either in school, the weight room or on the court. Her demeanor has a trickle effect on everyone on our team. I think she should be more comfortable taking on a leadership role.”

The Islanders also return a number of players that have been with the program for a while. They return junior Haedyn Hoos, along with both senior middle blockers in Kaiden Dahmer and Rylie Huff and junior libero Jaylen Hansen.

Hoos had 341 kills and 152 digs, while Huff had 11 kills and 37 blocks and Dahmer had 40 blocks. Hansen led the defense with 364 digs.

“Haedyn has the fastest arm swing I’ve seen from anybody. We’re trying to get her to improve on different types of shots and use the block to her advantage, whether from the front and back row,” Ehrke said. “Kaiden and Rylie were thrown into the mix their sophomore years but have steadily improved each season, especially with their hitting percentage. Their biggest roles for us is to be a big presence at the net with their blocking.

“And Jaylen is the type of kid that every coach dreams of having. She’s not a vocal leader, but she’s the ultimate teammate and does whatever you ask of her. She’s a terrific libero who continues to improve.”

Lauren Taylor came in to play defense and serving. She had 205 digs and 38 aces. Ehrke is going to use Taylor as a setter. So far, he said Taylor has done a nice job with the duties.

“She has the skills to become a fantastic setter,” Ehrke said. “She’s a great defender as well. She’s already picking up the speed of the offense that we want to run and I’m proud of the progression she has made so far.”

Kiera Jones was a player that saw some action last year, while Ehrke said he feels Elyot Coleman and Lilly Asche are players that will see playing time.

“We have quite a few underclassmen that have really improved and they are challenging the players that have returned this year,” he said.

Consistency will be key for Grand Island.

“That will be huge for us,” Ehrke said. “We have to be consistent during not only the practices and games, but during the entire day as well. We also have to strive to build our team chemistry and continue to find ways to build relationships with everyone on our team.”

The Islanders open the season hosting Lincoln East on Thursday.