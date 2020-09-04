Islanders improve by 14 strokes at G.I. Invitational

The Grand Island Senior High girls golf team continues to improve on its team scores.

After firing a 395 at the Lincoln Pius X Shootout Tuesday, the Islanders lowered that by 14 strokes with an 381 Friday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.

That score was good enough for an eighth-place finish, which pleased GISH coach Jeremiah Slough.

“We started the year at Kearney and really struggled there, but we came back with a 395 on Tuesday and to come back with a 381 today despite missing our No. 3 (Ayla Strong), I’m really impressed with how our day went,” Slough said. “The girls are committed to putting the time in during the week and it is showing. It was a good day for us.”

Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas was the individual winner with a 68, while North Platte took the team title with a 316 score.

The Islanders had no medalists but had two that just missed getting into the top 15.

Hailey Kenkel and Sadie Pehrson both shot an 87.