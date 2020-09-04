Islanders improve by 14 strokes at G.I. Invitational

The Grand Island Senior High girls golf team continues to improve on its team scores.
After firing a 395 at the Lincoln Pius X Shootout Tuesday, the Islanders lowered that by 14 strokes with an 381 Friday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.
That score was good enough for an eighth-place finish, which pleased GISH coach Jeremiah Slough.
“We started the year at Kearney and really struggled there, but we came back with a 395 on Tuesday and to come back with a 381 today despite missing our No. 3 (Ayla Strong), I’m really impressed with how our day went,” Slough said. “The girls are committed to putting the time in during the week and it is showing. It was a good day for us.”
Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas was the individual winner with a 68, while North Platte took the team title with a 316 score.
The Islanders had no medalists but had two that just missed getting into the top 15.
Hailey Kenkel and Sadie Pehrson both shot an 87.
“They were both one stroke off but they both had great days today,” Slough said. “They are both good enough players that they will be in contention to get medals in every meet we compete in. One or two holes just got away from us. Sadie had a PR today, which was encouraging to see. It was a good tournament.”
Ashley Peers came in with a 99, and Sam Gapp rounded out the Islanders as she carded a 108. Slough said he liked what he saw from those players, especially Gapp.
“She shot in the mid 70s for nine holes but came here today and fired a 108 today,” Slough said. “That’s good for her and Ashley shot a personal record like Sadie did today.”
The Islanders will compete at the Lincoln Southeast Invitational Thursday. There will be two divisions at Holmes Park and Highlands Golf Courses.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!