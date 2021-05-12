Islanders' Kamdyn Barrientos claims two events at A-3 meet

Kamdyn Barrientos claimed a pair of district titles at the home site.
The Islander senior won both the shot put and discus during the Class A, District 3 meet Wednesday at Grand Island Senior High.
Barrientos claimed the shot put at 39 feet, 5 inches and won the discus at 129-7. That helped the Islander girls finish fifth with 49 points, while Lincoln East won the title with 150 points.
She said while not setting any personal records, she was still pretty pleased, especially since it was done at Grand Island’s Memorial Stadium. She has thrown 40-0 in the shot put and a Class A best 133-6 in the discus this season.
“Even though I didn’t set any PRs, it was still fun to come out and win districts, especially at home,” Barrientos said. “I like throwing at home. We have such a nice complex and it helped me relax a little bit.”
GISH girls coach Kip Ramsey said he thought Barrientos was consistent in both her events as she was around the 38-39 mark in the shot put and above 120 in most of her throws in the discus.
“It was a consistent day for her,” Ramsey said. “But more importantly, it was a competitive day for her and she’s a competitive kid. She listens to her throws coaches very well and got it in her that she’s going to compete to the very end. It was another great day by her.”
In preparing for the state meet, which will be next Wednesday and Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium, Barrientos wants to finish with career bests in both events.
“That would be great and if I happen to get a state title with those PRs, that would be great as well,” Barrientos said.
Barrientos will have some teammates competing down at the state meet with her.
Cassidy Hinken and Tiffany Griffin set personal records in their events to qualify to the state meet. Hinken took second in the triple jump at 36-5 3/4, while Griffith was third in the pole vault at 9-0.
“I’m happy for those two girls to qualify. Tiffany is a senior that’s been battling injuries throughout her career and she no-height in the conference meet last week. But the pole vault coaches knew that if she put it together, she was going to have a big day and she did,” Ramsey said. “Cassidy went over 36 feet for the first time this year and she broke the freshman record again. She just keeps getting better and better for us.”
As for the boys, Gage Long set the tone for the Islanders as he earned a spot in two events. He finished second in the 1,600 in 4:33.93 and joined Anthony Ramirez, Kytan Fyfe and Charlie Hurley on the 1,600 relay that finished third in 3:32.22 to earn a spot.
Long was also part of the 3,200 relay team with Mason Tompkins, Payton Sindelar and Christian Wiegert that finished fourth in 8:16.81, which could be good enough for them to compete at the state meet, depending on the results in other districts.
That helped the Islanders take fifth with 41 points, while Omaha Creighton Prep won the boys title with 159 points.
GISH boys coach Montie Fyfe said he was happy for Long, especially after the senior didn’t get a chance to compete in district cross country because of illness.
“He was determined that he could do three events and he did them well,” Fyfe said. “He runs a 1:56 split in the 3,200 relay to set the tone for the other runners. He deserved his success today especially since his cross country season ended with him getting sick and couldn’t run in district so he gets to finish his career by competing at the state meet.”
Juan Garcia and Jaiden Christman earned spots to the state meet as well. Garcia finished second in the 3,200 in 9:48.26, while Christman was third in the shot put at 49-10.
“Jaiden has really come along the past couple of weeks and I think the best is yet to come out of him,” Fyfe said. “And Juan had a good day in the 3,200. I’m happy those kids are competing down at the state meet.”
Both Ramsey and Fyfe said there should be other Islander athletes who should qualify to the state meet as additional qualifiers depending on other district results.