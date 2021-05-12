Islanders' Kamdyn Barrientos claims two events at A-3 meet

In preparing for the state meet, which will be next Wednesday and Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium, Barrientos wants to finish with career bests in both events.

“That would be great and if I happen to get a state title with those PRs, that would be great as well,” Barrientos said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Barrientos will have some teammates competing down at the state meet with her.

Cassidy Hinken and Tiffany Griffin set personal records in their events to qualify to the state meet. Hinken took second in the triple jump at 36-5 3/4, while Griffith was third in the pole vault at 9-0.

“I’m happy for those two girls to qualify. Tiffany is a senior that’s been battling injuries throughout her career and she no-height in the conference meet last week. But the pole vault coaches knew that if she put it together, she was going to have a big day and she did,” Ramsey said. “Cassidy went over 36 feet for the first time this year and she broke the freshman record again. She just keeps getting better and better for us.”

As for the boys, Gage Long set the tone for the Islanders as he earned a spot in two events. He finished second in the 1,600 in 4:33.93 and joined Anthony Ramirez, Kytan Fyfe and Charlie Hurley on the 1,600 relay that finished third in 3:32.22 to earn a spot.