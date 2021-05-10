Islanders look for a 'little magic' in rematch against undefeated Lincoln Southwest

The Grand Island Senior High boys soccer team will finish its season at its intended destination — Omaha’s Morrison Stadium and the Class A state tournament.
But the road getting there was sometimes winding and had its share of bumps.
For example, there was that 0-3 start to the season for the Islanders (10-5).
“In the beginning of the season, it was really bad,” said junior forward Javier Baide, whose 22 goals are the second most in Class A. “But our team got better and better over time, and now we’re here. We’ve just got to give everything at state.”
Senior forward Diego Salas said steady progress led to Grand Island developing into a state tournament team.
“We got better every practice, worked hard,” he said. “Every practice we worked hard on the things we needed to work on, and it paid off.”
That 0-3 start needs to be kept in perspective. They were all one-goal losses to teams that will join the Islanders in Omaha, including No. 1-rated Lincoln Southwest and No. 2 Omaha South.
Southwest rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the season opener to defeat Grand Island 3-2 and kick off its 15-0 season.
Now the teams meet up again Tuesday at 4 p.m.
“I really want Southwest,” Baide said. “The first game we played them, the first game of the year, it was a really bad kick. We were up two in the first half and then it was 3-2. But it is what it is. I just look forward to that game, and I’ll give it my all. Let’s go big.”
Salas also likes getting another shot at the Silver Hawks.
“I would like to play them again,” he said. “I want to play harder with them because I know we had a chance in that game.”
Grand Island coach Jeremy Jensen said the first meeting could have been a big early-season win for his squad.
“You go back to that game we were up 2-0 on them and had a chance to make it three on a breakaway 1-v-1 when their goalkeeper made a great save on us,” he said. “If we go up 3-0 in that game, who knows?”
Jensen said he does know that it’ll take a nearly flawless performance to pull off the upset in the rematch.
“They’ve probably got the best midfield in the state,” he said. “They’re just solid in the middle. So for us to pull an upset, we’re going to have to have a little magic. We’re going to have to hit them on some counterattacks and we’re just going to have to stand on our head defensively, make some big plays and hope for the best.
“I’m just being honest — they’re a better team top-to-bottom than we are. But I don’t care. There’s 80 minutes there. If we played a best-of-7, they’d probably win that series pretty handily. But all we have to do is get 80 minutes. Let’s see what happens.”
Grand Island enters the state tournament as the eighth seed and won a district final at home over Columbus after the Discoverers upset Omaha Creighton Prep, which is heading to state as the wild card.
“Getting to go down there, we’re going to have zero pressure,” Jensen said. “I know what it’s like. For three years in a row, we entered the tournament undefeated with that No. 1 seed, and you get there that first game, that first 20 minutes or so you feel that pressure on you. Even if you’re playing an eight seed, it doesn’t matter.
“So for these boys, they’re going to show up down there.”
That comes after a season with all five losses coming by one goal. There was also some switching formations and trying to figure things out in the midfield to become a team that could beat the best in the state.
“To be able to understand that’s where we’re ending up, there were some low points during the season,” Jensen said. “We lost 1-0 a couple times (to Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln High) and 2-1 to Kearney. Those were the pretty losses.