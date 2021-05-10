Islanders look for a 'little magic' in rematch against undefeated Lincoln Southwest

“I really want Southwest,” Baide said. “The first game we played them, the first game of the year, it was a really bad kick. We were up two in the first half and then it was 3-2. But it is what it is. I just look forward to that game, and I’ll give it my all. Let’s go big.”

Salas also likes getting another shot at the Silver Hawks.

“I would like to play them again,” he said. “I want to play harder with them because I know we had a chance in that game.”

Grand Island coach Jeremy Jensen said the first meeting could have been a big early-season win for his squad.

“You go back to that game we were up 2-0 on them and had a chance to make it three on a breakaway 1-v-1 when their goalkeeper made a great save on us,” he said. “If we go up 3-0 in that game, who knows?”

Jensen said he does know that it’ll take a nearly flawless performance to pull off the upset in the rematch.