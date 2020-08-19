Islanders low on numbers this season

There won’t be many personnel decisions for Grand Island Senior High girls golf coach Jeremiah Slough to make this year.
There are five spots on a varsity team. The Islanders have just five girls out for golf.
“We got to do a better job of getting kids playing at a younger age and trying to get them kind of going through the Grand Island Senior High program before they come to us as freshmen,” Slough said. “Right now we just don’t have much in place.”
But the Islanders will go into the season with two returners from last year’s state tournament qualifying team. Junior Sadie Pehrson and sophomore Hailey Kenkel both golfed at the Class A state meet a year ago.
“Sadie’s really talented off the tee box,” Slough said. “She hits the ball a long ways. She’s working on her short game and as she gets that figured out, I think she’s somebody that can shoot in the low to mid 80s.
“Hailey, her game doesn’t look overly pretty at times, but she’s just as mentally tough as they come. She’s good around the greens and she keeps the ball in play and so you know she’s always going to post a score right there in the low to mid 80s.”
Ashley Peers and Sam Gapp will move up from the junior varsity to play on the varsity this season.
“(Peer) is a sister of a really good player (Tori Peers) in our program from several years ago, so she has a golfing background and she’s put a lot of work into it over the last year to try to get herself better,” Slough said. “Sam Gapp is kind of a newcomer to golf. She just took the game up about a year ago. She’s come a long way. She’s starting to get to where she can really hit the ball and make good contact on a consistent basis. She still has to get some experience and confidence around the greens, but we’re excited about her future.”
Freshman Ayla Strong rounds out the Islander roster. Strong may be young, but Slough said she knows her way around a golf course.
“She’s a freshman that’s played a lot of golf,” Slough said. “And she really hits it a long ways and does a good job around the greens.”
The Islanders relied heavily on three seniors a year ago. Slough sees more balance from his team this season.
“I think we have an opportunity to get into the mid 350s, the 360s which will give us a chance to get to the state tournament,” Slough said.
While making state again is a goal, with the pandemic in the background Slough wants his players to have fun.
“Probably the biggest thing I talked to the girls about is just not taking for granted each day, and just enjoying being out here and being able to play golf,” Slough said. “We’ll just go day by day. We really just want to have a season more so than anything.”