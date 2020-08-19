Islanders low on numbers this season

“(Peer) is a sister of a really good player (Tori Peers) in our program from several years ago, so she has a golfing background and she’s put a lot of work into it over the last year to try to get herself better,” Slough said. “Sam Gapp is kind of a newcomer to golf. She just took the game up about a year ago. She’s come a long way. She’s starting to get to where she can really hit the ball and make good contact on a consistent basis. She still has to get some experience and confidence around the greens, but we’re excited about her future.”

Freshman Ayla Strong rounds out the Islander roster. Strong may be young, but Slough said she knows her way around a golf course.

“She’s a freshman that’s played a lot of golf,” Slough said. “And she really hits it a long ways and does a good job around the greens.”

The Islanders relied heavily on three seniors a year ago. Slough sees more balance from his team this season.

“I think we have an opportunity to get into the mid 350s, the 360s which will give us a chance to get to the state tournament,” Slough said.

While making state again is a goal, with the pandemic in the background Slough wants his players to have fun.

“Probably the biggest thing I talked to the girls about is just not taking for granted each day, and just enjoying being out here and being able to play golf,” Slough said. “We’ll just go day by day. We really just want to have a season more so than anything.”