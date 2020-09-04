Islanders open with win over Lincoln Pius X

“There’s still some kinks we need to work out. Losing (senior linebacker) Jackson Sikes (to a shoulder injury) was big because he really, really does a nice job at that position. Hopefully it’ll be something that we can get him back in a week or two.”

While Grand Island’s offense was hit-or-miss at times, some of the hits resulted in big gains, especially in the passing game.

“We did get it in chunks,” Tomlin said. “We will take it however we can get them. Obviously we’re going to have to be able to run the ball more consistently, and the kids know that. I’m sure they’re disappointed in that.

“But I was impressed for the most part with the time Jaden had to throw. I thought our pass protection was good.”

As always after a first game, Tomlin saw plenty of areas to improve upon.

“We’ll build off this one,” he said. “I think most of the time you improve the most between weeks one and two. I hope that’s true for us. We have a short week. We play (Lincoln) Southeast on Thursday, so we’re going to have to quickly get the film graded and figure out how we can improve.”