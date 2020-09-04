 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Islanders pick up first win of season
0 comments

Islanders pick up first win of season

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

MILLARD — Grand Island Senior High picked up its first win of the season in the Millard North Tournament.

The Islanders had a pair of seven-run innings to earn a 19-10 win over Bellevue West.

Kamdyn Barrientos was the hero for Grand Island as she was 3 of 3 with five RBIs, a double, a triple and scored three runs, while Brianna Lawver was 3 of 3 with four RBIs. In all, the Islanders had 12 hits in the contest.

But Grand Island suffered an 8-1 loss to Class A, No. 3 Millard North in the second game.

The Mustangs broke a 1-all tie with a seven-run inning in the fourth inning.

The Islanders will continue tournament play Saturday.

Game One

Grand Island 237 7—19 12 3

Bellevue West 451 0—10 7 2

WP—Cobler. LP—Downs. 2B—GI: Barrientos, Titman; BW: Crisman. 3B—GI: Barrientos, Cramer; BW: Crisman.

Game Two

Grand Island 010 00—1 3 2

Millard North 001 70—8 8 1

WP—Cuevas. LP—Cobler. 2B—MN: Cuevas, Johnson, Naidus.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts