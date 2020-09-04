Islanders pick up first win of season

MILLARD — Grand Island Senior High picked up its first win of the season in the Millard North Tournament.
The Islanders had a pair of seven-run innings to earn a 19-10 win over Bellevue West.
Kamdyn Barrientos was the hero for Grand Island as she was 3 of 3 with five RBIs, a double, a triple and scored three runs, while Brianna Lawver was 3 of 3 with four RBIs. In all, the Islanders had 12 hits in the contest.
But Grand Island suffered an 8-1 loss to Class A, No. 3 Millard North in the second game.
The Mustangs broke a 1-all tie with a seven-run inning in the fourth inning.
The Islanders will continue tournament play Saturday.
Game One
Grand Island 237 7—19 12 3
Bellevue West 451 0—10 7 2
WP—Cobler. LP—Downs. 2B—GI: Barrientos, Titman; BW: Crisman. 3B—GI: Barrientos, Cramer; BW: Crisman.
Game Two
Grand Island 010 00—1 3 2
Millard North 001 70—8 8 1
WP—Cuevas. LP—Cobler. 2B—MN: Cuevas, Johnson, Naidus.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!