Islanders put four into Class A semifinals

“Both those guys have been through a lot during careers and for them to get an opportunity to compete for a spot in the finals is great to see,” Morrison said.

Lukasiewicz, No. 6 at 160, earned his semifinal berth after posting a 5-0 win over Papillion-La Vista’s Colten Haggin.

Lukasiewicz is a three-time qualifier who was one match away from earning a medal the past two years.

“It feels good to get over the hump finally, especially losing in the heartbreak round at state in back-to-back years,” Lukasiewicz said. “I’ve been working harder a lot in the practice room and it’s been paying off.”

All of his points were scored in the second period. After an escape and a takedown made it 3-0, Lukasiewicz worked his tilt to two nearfall points. He rode Haggin out in the third period.

Lukasiewicz said he likes to work that tilt in every now and then to get the points when he can.

“I felt I was lucky to get it that time but whenever I’m on top and can get the wrist, I feel like I can get it whenever I can,” he said.