Islanders ready for second year under Ehrke

The first year for Grand Island Senior High volleyball coach Marcus Erhke was a challenging one.
The Islanders went 2-24, but there was also so much uncertainty going on with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ehrke said he feels the athletes are ready to get year two under him going and has liked what he seen from the Islanders during the first practices.
“It’s nice to have that first year out of the way. There was so much unknowns going on with me being a new coach and everything else that we had to go through last year,” he said. “It was a challenging year and now that we are into year two, we feel a lot more refreshed.
“Our work ethic has gotten better and our skill level has improved. Some of our talent in our positions has improved. That’s been the reassuring thing. I don’t know how that will translate into the season but I think we’re on the upswing and that’s encouraging. It seems we’re all on the same page.”
Grand Island returns six players with significant playing time from last year, including seniors Ella Beckstrom, Emma Smith, Katie Wemhoff and Claire Kelly. Junior Rylie Huff and sophomore Haedyn Hoos were the other players who saw playing time.
Sophomore Haedyn Hoos led the Islander attack with 171 kills last year, while Smith chipped in 113 kills, Beckstrom added 84 and Huff had 78.
“That’s great that we have the experience coming back but I think we have a nice mixture of experience and some young players who are willing to contribute right away,” Ehrke said. “And I look for our seniors to do a great job in leading us this season and so far, they’ve done that.
“Our underclassmen hitters in Haedyn and Rylie learned a lot last year and taken that into this year. They are better at understanding on when to be aggressive and being consistent.”
Kelly will be the starting setter for the Islanders. Ehrke said he’s been impressed with what he has seen from her as they will run a 5-1 offense. He added he might use transfer Lauren Taylor as a second option in case he decides to use a 6-2 offense.
“Claire’s the type of player that has taken a step up. She understood that it’s her team to run. She’s done a great communicating with her hitters,” Ehrke said. “She’s a lot more vocal and likes to have fun. And we’re training Lauren as a setter as an option for a 6-2 offense and training her to set for the next few years. But she’s a great ball handler and we’ll probably use her at right back in the back row.”
Freshman Tia Traudt, who is 5-11, is a player Ehrke said to watch out for,
“It’s probably not too early to be looking at her. From this summer and already the first few practices, she’s made it known that she’s one of our better players and make other players around her better,” he said “She’s probably top notch in every single skill that there is.”
Wemhoff will be the libero, while Kaiden Dahmer and Jaylen Hansen are other players who saw some playing time last year who Ehrke said will likely contribute again this season.
Ehrke said a goal for the Islanders is to work hard and improve after each practice and game.
“We’ll need to continue to improve on our practice habits and grow together as a team,” Ehrke said. “We won’t control how many wins or losses we’ll have and if we’ll take a huge or small jump this year, we don’t know. I just want the girls to get this mentality to come to practice everyday and work as hard as they can and improve on every facet of the game. If we do that in practices, it’s going to translate into a game.”
The Islanders open their season Thursday at Lincoln East.