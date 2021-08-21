Islanders ready for second year under Ehrke

“That’s great that we have the experience coming back but I think we have a nice mixture of experience and some young players who are willing to contribute right away,” Ehrke said. “And I look for our seniors to do a great job in leading us this season and so far, they’ve done that.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our underclassmen hitters in Haedyn and Rylie learned a lot last year and taken that into this year. They are better at understanding on when to be aggressive and being consistent.”

Kelly will be the starting setter for the Islanders. Ehrke said he’s been impressed with what he has seen from her as they will run a 5-1 offense. He added he might use transfer Lauren Taylor as a second option in case he decides to use a 6-2 offense.

“Claire’s the type of player that has taken a step up. She understood that it’s her team to run. She’s done a great communicating with her hitters,” Ehrke said. “She’s a lot more vocal and likes to have fun. And we’re training Lauren as a setter as an option for a 6-2 offense and training her to set for the next few years. But she’s a great ball handler and we’ll probably use her at right back in the back row.”

Freshman Tia Traudt, who is 5-11, is a player Ehrke said to watch out for,