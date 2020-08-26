Islanders ready to get going after being quarantined

“We selected all the special teams groups, so we’d have Zoom punt team, Zoom punt return, Zoom kickoff, PAT, you name it,” he said. “Then they’d have a segment at their own position — offense and defense — on Zoom with their individual coaches. Then I zoomed with the entire bunch both offensively and defensively.

“We did a lot through Hudl, and then we gave them at home workouts that they could do to stay in as good of shape as they could given the quarantine. Our kids responded really well.”

Senior quarterback Jaden Jurgensmier said the players handled the situation the best that they could.

“It wasn’t terrible,” he said of the quarantine practices. “We got on Zoom, went over the playbook together and got that situated. That was very important since we had to come back knowing what we were doing since we missed out on a week. Now we just have to get reps.”

The team finally could take the field for its first practice last Thursday and has been trying to catch up ever since, including using two shorter practices on Saturday, Wednesday and this Thursday in an effort to get everything installed. Wednesday was the first day that the team was allowed to practice in full pads.