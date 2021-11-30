Islanders ready to get going, feature two returning state medalists

Madden Kontos, Dane Arrants and DeAndre Brock are the other state qualifiers returning. Morrison said those three have impressed so far, especially with what they did in the offseason.

“Madden has improved tremendously since the last time he was on the mat at the state meet. He had a great offseason and I think he might be the most improved wrestler on the team,” Morrison said. “Dane got great experience with his offseason with GI Grapplers, while looking to build from his district championship that he won as a freshman last year. And I hope DeAndre can build from his season last year.”

The Islanders have a number of newcomers who could make some noise. A few include Alex Gates, Trax Trujillo, Javier Pedro, Cristian Cortez, Alex Dzingle, Cailyb Weekley, Justyce Hostetler, Hudson Oliver, Skylar Wood and Zach Pittman. Morrison said he’s excited to see what they can do.

“We’ll have some young faces who we’ll see on varsity and they are very hungry,” Morrison said. “A lot of young talent and every one of those guys have great attitudes. I’m really excited to see what all those guys can do for us.”