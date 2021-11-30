Islanders ready to get going, feature two returning state medalists

The Grand Island Senior High wrestling team lost 10 seniors off of last year’s team that finished third at the Class A state tournament.
This season, the Islanders will field a young team, but do return some experience
Five state qualifiers along with two medalists come back to lead a young Grand Island team. That has GISH coach Joey Morrison excited for the upcoming season.
“I’ve been very impressed with this group as they had a very good offseason,” Morrison said. “Everyone looks like they are stepping into their new roles very well. I think we’ve been clicking really well during these first few days of the season.”
Tyler Salpas and Ein Obermiller are the two returning state medalists for the Islanders. Both senior wrestlers finished fifth in their weight classes in 2020.
Both wrestlers had setbacks last year as Salpas had an injured shoulder during the later part of the season. He still qualified to state but wasn’t 100%, while Obermiller didn’t medal in last year’s state tournament.
“Both those guys are looking really good so far,” Morrison said. “Tyler looks about as healthy as he’s been and looks really strong. Ein has done a nice job as well. He’s had a great start to his season. I look for those two to have great seasons for us.”
Madden Kontos, Dane Arrants and DeAndre Brock are the other state qualifiers returning. Morrison said those three have impressed so far, especially with what they did in the offseason.
“Madden has improved tremendously since the last time he was on the mat at the state meet. He had a great offseason and I think he might be the most improved wrestler on the team,” Morrison said. “Dane got great experience with his offseason with GI Grapplers, while looking to build from his district championship that he won as a freshman last year. And I hope DeAndre can build from his season last year.”
The Islanders have a number of newcomers who could make some noise. A few include Alex Gates, Trax Trujillo, Javier Pedro, Cristian Cortez, Alex Dzingle, Cailyb Weekley, Justyce Hostetler, Hudson Oliver, Skylar Wood and Zach Pittman. Morrison said he’s excited to see what they can do.
“We’ll have some young faces who we’ll see on varsity and they are very hungry,” Morrison said. “A lot of young talent and every one of those guys have great attitudes. I’m really excited to see what all those guys can do for us.”
Grand Island faces a challenging schedule where it will face some of the top teams in Class A, as well as going to a few out of state tournaments. Morrison said the one thing he wants the Islanders to focus on is improvement, especially with having only five returning state qualifiers.
“We’ll need to keep our eye on improvement as we do have a young bunch this year,” Morrison said. “We have a tough schedule early on so I see us taking a few lumps in the beginning portion, but hopefully we can let things come to us each week. It’s a marathon and not a sprint. I really think we’ll have a lot of guys where we’ll want them at the end of the season.
“We are very eager to get the season under way.”
The Islanders open the season at Columbus Thursday.