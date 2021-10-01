Islanders roll to victory

“It was important for us to come out early and put this game away,” Francl said. “It’s a district game so we needed it, especially after last week. Just getting that early start was everything for us.”

The Islanders gained 88 yards over their first four carries.

“When you can run the ball like that with big, open gaps every play, you are going to make plays and put points on the board,” Francl said.

Cohen Evans took over at quarterback in the second quarter and scored on a 1-yard run.

Brandon Fox added a 79-yard interception return for a pick six, and his 52-yard punt return set up an 8-yard score by Ariel Hernandez to give Grand Island a 42-0 advantage with 15 seconds left before halftime.

Tomlin said there were plenty of positives coming out of a performance like this one.

“We’re trying to continue to make progress, and I think we are in a lot of areas,” he said. “It also gave us a chance to heal us a little bit. We’re still missing (linebacker/running back) Jace Chrisman.

“We lost (receiver/defensive back) Will Knuth unfortunately for the year and we’re without (outside linebacker/running back)