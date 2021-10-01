Islanders roll to victory

Grand Island Senior High’s offensive and defensive lines answered the call.
The Islanders dominated the line of scrimmage from the start to roll to a key 56-0 district win over Omaha Benson Friday at Memorial Stadium.
“We expected our line to improve and set the tone, and they did a pretty good job,” Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said. “I thought we ran behind our pads pretty well, and our O-line has been battling all year.
“It’s good to see them have some real explosive ball get-off and open up some big holes for our backs and just build confidence for big games coming up.”
The win lifted Grand Island to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in district play and helped give the team’s postseason chances a solid boost coming off a loss to Class A No. 3-rated Omaha Westside.
“Now we’re 1-1 in districts and when you are playing Millard North next, it’s good to have the confidence boost of knowing you won your last game,” said senior offensive lineman/linebacker Ben Francl.
Grand Island constructed a nearly perfect first half. The Islanders scored on five out of six possessions, got a defensive score and added a big play on special teams.
Quarterback Kytan Fyfe staked the Islanders out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. He scored on runs of 14 and 5 yards and added a 16-yard touchdown pass to Cole Bauer. That was set up by Fyfe’s 46-yard run.
“It was important for us to come out early and put this game away,” Francl said. “It’s a district game so we needed it, especially after last week. Just getting that early start was everything for us.”
The Islanders gained 88 yards over their first four carries.
“When you can run the ball like that with big, open gaps every play, you are going to make plays and put points on the board,” Francl said.
Cohen Evans took over at quarterback in the second quarter and scored on a 1-yard run.
Brandon Fox added a 79-yard interception return for a pick six, and his 52-yard punt return set up an 8-yard score by Ariel Hernandez to give Grand Island a 42-0 advantage with 15 seconds left before halftime.
Tomlin said there were plenty of positives coming out of a performance like this one.
“We’re trying to continue to make progress, and I think we are in a lot of areas,” he said. “It also gave us a chance to heal us a little bit. We’re still missing (linebacker/running back) Jace Chrisman.
“We lost (receiver/defensive back) Will Knuth unfortunately for the year and we’re without (outside linebacker/running back)
Alex Dzingle tonight — three big pieces of our puzzle. I think we’ll have a chance maybe to get a couple of those guys healed up.”
The quick lead allowed the team to rest players like Fyfe, who often rarely leaves the field as a quarterback/safety/punter/kicker on kickoffs Swiss army knife.
“It’s really important because you only have so much tread on your tires,” Tomlin said. “It’s good to get that body some recovery and not take so many hits or give so many hits where he can be a lot fresher going into next week.”
Sophomore Caleb Richardson added touchdown runs of 46 and 17 yards in the third quarter.
The Bunnies turned the ball over five times and were held to 180 yards of offense, including 15 yards rushing on 19 carries.
“They go outside a lot, so the main thing was to take away their outside runs and outside passes,” Francl said.