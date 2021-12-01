Islanders set for big year

Besides being unique experiences, these types of games should help prepare Grand Island for the biggest games of the season during the postseason as the Islander aim for their first state tournament appearance since 2010.

“We’ll see a variety of different things from the best teams on our schedule,” Slough said. “They’re going to play really fast then there are teams on our schedule that are also really talented that don’t play with that great tempo but try to slow you down and beat you up in the half court.

“I think we’ll be battled tested in every different scenario as far as what we’re going to see from our opponents

The big tests begin on opening night when the Islanders host Omaha Creighton Prep Thursday. The Junior Jays qualified for state the past seven season and lost in last season’s Class A semifinals in a triple overtime classic to Bellevue West.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Slough said. “It’s a good chance not only for us to kind of showcase what we’re about but also get fans back into the crowd and to see this team. Outside of family members, nobody has really seen this team in over a year.